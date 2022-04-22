Fans spot similarity between Moon Knight and Mahabharat’s theme music: ‘Mera India…’

Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Moon Knight has received a positive response from the audience. But there are a few viewers who are spotting goof-ups and similarities it bears with Indian movies and shows. Recently, a Reddit user noted how the background theme of the show is similar to the epic drama Mahabharat, which aired on Star Plus in 2013.

In the video shared by the Reddit user, we get to hear the theme music of Moon Knight from the second episode. Immediately after the clip from the MCU show, the music of Mahabharata plays. The video is captioned, “Marvel’s moon knight’s bgm is way similar to mahabharat theme.”

The comparison video got some hilarious comments from other Reddit users. One of them wrote, “Pehle Ranveer to Shang Chi, aur ab ye. Mera India badal Raha hai. Tarakki kar Raha hai.” Another wrote, “Yes it does sound similar but copying bgm is super normal in every industry.” A comment read, “Many a times, makers tend to use filler music called temp music and recreated/imitated music pieces just within legal limits as part of BGM. Marvel has history of doing it.”

As per the credits, Egyptian composer Hesham Nazih has composed the score for Moon Knight. And, the title track of Mahabharat was composed by Marathi music director-composer duo Ajay and Atul Gogavale.

Starring Oscar Isaac in the lead, Moon Knight introduces Marvel fans to Steven Grant, a mild-mannered man, who discovers that he has dissociative identity disorder and shares a body with Marc Spector, a former mercenary and the ruthless avatar of Khonshu, the Egyptian god of the moon and vengeance. The show started streaming on Disney+ Hotstar from March 30 and is available in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and English.