Family Man season 2 trailer gives Shahid Kapoor ‘FOMO’, Kangana Ranaut and Naga Chaitanya send love to Samantha Akkineni

Filmmakers Raj and DK, the makers of Amazon Prime Video series Family Man dropped the trailer of the second season of the espionage action thriller starring Manoj Bajpayee and Samantha Akkineni on Wednesday. The trailer, which got 5 million views in as many hours, has got celebs appreciating it too.

Reacting to The Family Man 2‘s trailer, actor Shahid Kapoor shared that he is feeling left out after seeing the trailer by Raj Nidimoru and Krishna D.K, with whom he is making his digital debut. Taking off from Manoj Bajpayee’s dialogue in the trailer, Shahid wrote, “I’m full FOMO LOMO lelo etc etc.”

Shahid’s reaction left Manoj in splits, and he reacted to the Twitter thread with a generous number of laughing emoticons. Raj and DK added, “Hahaha… @BajpayeeManoj nailed it!!”

Yet another interesting reaction on Family Man season 2 trailer was by Telugu actor Samantha Akkineni’s husband, actor Naga Chaitanya. The Venky Mama actor gave a full score of 10/10 to Samantha’s tweet where she shared the new trailer and wrote, “Hope you like #TheFamilyManOnPrime trailer out now.”

Samantha responded to Naga Chaitanya’s tweet and asked if the rating is for the trailer or for her.

Kangana ranaut took to Instagram stories to appreciate Samantha Akkineni's performance in The Family Man 2's trailer.

In The Family Man 2, Samantha portrays the character of a Sri Lankan-Tamil soldier, and the trailer showcases some high-octane stunts performed by her. Samantha’s performance was appreciated by actor Kangana Ranaut too. Sharing a screenshot of the trailer where Samantha’s character Rajalakshmi says, “I will kill them”, Kangana wrote, “This girl has my heart.”

Samantha and Kangana have been mutually appreciating each other’s work since the time Akkineni digitally launched the trailer of Kangana’s Thailaivi, the biopic on former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Jayalalitha back in February this year.

The Family Man 2 will also see Priyamani, Sharad Kelkar and Sharib Hashmi reprising their roles from the first season. The Family Man Season 2 will premiere on June 4 on Amazon Prime Video.