Madhuri Dixit tells Karan Johar when she has to go onstage after a volatile moment: : ‘There have been moments when I pretended nothing’s wrong…’

Madhuri Dixit is earning the love of audiences thanks to her performance in her web series debut in Netflix’s The Fame Game. Created by Sri Rao, the series stars Madhuri in the role of a successful actor called Anamika Anand, who goes missing.

While critical opinion about the series has been mixed, Madhuri’s performance has been acclaimed. Clearly, the magic she exuded in the 80s and 90s is still very much alive.

Dixit recently sat down to chat about the series with Karan Johar. One of the producers of the series, Johar specifically talked to her about a particular ‘volatile’ scene in the series in which Anamika is undergoing an emotional breakdown. Anamika and Manav Kaul’s character Manish Khanna say a lot of uncharitable things to each other.

“And you know you have to walk on stage and give that showbiz smile and pretend like nothing’s wrong. As Madhuri Dixit, have you had moments like that? How have you managed those situations?” asked Johar.

Madhuri replied, “Well, yeah, there have been such moments yes. Well, somewhere you have to compartmentalise — if that’s the right word. You lose somebody close to you, and that sorrow is right there in you. But then you have to go on a set, and do a scene that is the complete opposite. So you have to just forget everything in that moment. Once the camera is on, you have to forget all those things.”

She added, “There is a stage Madhuri, the one in front of the camera. And then there’s another Madhuri who is a homebody.”

The Fame Game also stars Sanjay Kapoor, Manav Kaul, Lakshvir Saran, and Suhasini Muley.

In a recent interview with indianexpress.com, Madhuri had revealed whether her stardom had any ramifications in her personal life. She said, “I will say by and large, my life has been quite good. I’ve never had to really pay any big price for fame because that’s the way I’ve treated fame. For me, fame is just a byproduct of what I do. Every day in the morning, I’m excited to face the camera. I’m playing this character today. And that’s what excites me. Everything that happens is for me in peripheral vision.”

The Indian Express film critic Shubhra Gupta gave the film a mixed review. She wrote, “The temptation to backlight Madhuri Dixit to make her glow like a goddess, is irresistible. But she is such a good actress that all that display of perfection on screen shouldn’t have mattered; here she is constrained by the banal way she has been written.”