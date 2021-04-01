The Falcon and the Winter Soldier top fan theories: John Walker as villain, Flag-Smashers as good guys and entry of X-Men

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, the second Marvel Studios series to be released, appears to be entering an interesting territory. It has introduced a new Captain America, that very few are fine with. Flag-Smashers, who are being projected as villains, do not seem very villainous so far.

The show is a fertile ground for fan theories. Here are five major theories you need to check out:

John Walker will become an outright villain

Wyatt Russell as John Walker, the new Captain America. (Photo: Marvel Studios) Wyatt Russell as John Walker, the new Captain America. (Photo: Marvel Studios)

This may not be obvious, since after the introduction of his supremely-punchable face at the end of the first episode, the following episode sort of humanised him and made him look like he is not as bad as we thought. He is just trying to do the right thing, and be a good Captain America. However, he is an American soldier and his right thing may simply be what he is ordered to do by the government. Steve Rogers was also righteous like him, but he did not submit to authority if he felt that was not the morally correct thing to do. Walker likely will not have any reluctance, making him a villain that Sam and Bucky have to overcome, but a compelling villain at that who sees the world in the shades of black-and-white with no space for grey.

Flag-Smashers will team with Sam and Bucky to bring down John Walker

Erin Kellyman as Karli Morgenthau, the leader of Flag-Smashers. (Photo: Marvel Studios) Erin Kellyman as Karli Morgenthau, the leader of Flag-Smashers. (Photo: Marvel Studios)

If John Walker turns out to the Big Bad, we think Sam and Bucky will team up with the Flag-Smashers to bring down Walker and his brand of Captain America. Flag-Smashers are an anarchist group who wish to erase borders and let the whole world be one big country. It sounds noble, and it sort of is, but they employ violent means. What’s more, they have seemingly been injected with the Super-Soldier serum (which made Steve Captain America). The show may end up redeeming them as people who were so oppressed they had no choice but to become anarchists.

Flag-Smashers are mutants

A theory posits that Flag-Smashers are actually mutants or X-Men. They certainly have superpowers, but whether those are the result of the Super-Soldier serum or a mutation is the question. Many fans believe this is how MCU introduces X-Men.

Sam will be Captain America by the end of the show

While Sam may have rejected the mantle of Captain America, he is probably regretting it after John Walker’s ascension. After the dust has settled, he may be holding the iconic vibranium shield again and end up assuming the title and the identity that comes with it.

Rhodey will convince Sam to assume the mantle of Captain America

A theory says that it will be Rhodey who will end up convincing Sam to become Captain America. While both were on the opposite sides of the Civil War, they will, the theory says, reconcile, leading up to Sam’s rise as the new Captain America. Rhodey appeared briefly in the first episode and likely has a part to play in the story yet.