The Falcon and the Winter Soldier: What’s happened until now and what to expect in finale

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier’s finale is almost here. Starring Anthony Mackie and Sebastian Stan in the titular roles, the series follows the adventures of Sam Wilson and Bucky Barnes after the events of Avengers: Endgame. Here is what’s happened so far in the show and what to expect in the sixth and final episode.

The story so far

A group of disfranchised people called the Flag-Smashers, who succeeded in getting their hands of a new version of Super Soldier serum, want the world to go back to how it was after the blip: without borders. They often use violent means, which put them in conflict with Sam and Bucky.

Sam was gifted the iconic shield by Captain America when he retired but Sam chose to donate it to a museum. This allowed the US government to create its own Captain America — a decorated soldier John Walker.

Sam’s decision angered Bucky. They both teamed up anyway to stop the Flag-Smashers. During a fight, they discovered that many members of the group are Super Soldiers. As they were being overpowered, the new Captain America and his partner rescued them. Despite Walker’s insistence that they should work together, Sam and Bucky disagreed and left.

Sam and Bucky decided to talk to Baron Zemo who is imprisoned after what he did to the Avengers in 2016’s Captain America: Civil War. Bucky, behind Sam’s back, freed Zemo by causing a distraction. Sam, initially reluctant, finally agreed to team with Zemo temporarily.

Zemo took them to Madripoor, a South Asian city-state famous for housing fugitives and criminals of all shades due to its policy of not extraditing its citizens. A mysterious entity called the Power Broker rules it. There, they wanted to find out the source of newer Super Soldier serum. They were led to a certain Dr Wilfred Nagel by none other than Sharon Carter, who is still a fugitive after the events of Civil War. Before leaving, Falcon promises a pardon for her.

Sam and Bucky leave for Latvia on the Flag Smashers and their leader Karli Morgenthau’s trail. Turns out, the new Captain America and his partner were also there. Oh, and Ayo of Wakanda’s Dora Milaje are also following Bucky for they want Zemo back in custody. Several fights ensue, and Dora Milaje humiliate Walker. In another, his partner is killed. He goes insane with rage and having consumed a vial of Super Soldier serum, beats a Flag-Smasher to death with the Cap shield.

Sam and Bucky confront him and after a fight take the blood-stained shield back. After returning home, Walker is stripped of its uniform and retirement benefits. He is approached by Valentina Allegra de Fontaine, played by Julia Louis-Dreyfus. She tells him cryptically that certain people are interested in him now that he is a super soldier.

Sam talks to Isaiah Bradley, an African-American who was subject to extreme torture at the hands of US government and Hydra for 30 years . He says, understandably, that a black man should not take up the mantle of Captain America. But by the end of the fifth episode, Sam has taken his decision to pick up the shield as his weapon and perhaps assume Cap’s mantle.

Flag-Smashers are in New York, looking to blow up the building where a GRC (Global Repatriation Council) conference is taking place. Sam opens a package gifted to him by Bucky with assistance from Wakandans.

What to expect in the finale

Sam will finally become Captain America, the first to be worth of Steve Rogers’ legacy. He has struggled with the question whether he can be the one to follow Rogers in his footsteps. Over the course of his journey in the show, it is clear he is, and he knows it. He also understands Isaiah’s reservations, but thinks he can overcome them.

Bucky and he will reunite at least once more to counter the Flag-Smashers and John Walker. Bucky is more at peace with the murders he committed under Hydra’s influence and mind-control. He will meet the families of victims to give them a sense of closure, and getting solace in return. That would be his therapy.

Flag-Smashers have been painted as sympathetic villains with causes that can be called noble, but they are also not averse to violence. And for that reason they need to be stopped. Many of them are also Super Soldiers so that might potentially create problems. What about Karli? Will she die or will she be redeemed by Sam? Latter is more likely.

John Walker, we fear, is beyond salvation. He was last seen building his own Cap shield in a nod to his identity of US Agent from comics. He also has the support of some shady people as Valentina said. He is also vengeful against Karli and her friends. He would also not appreciate Sam becoming Captain America.

The stage is set for an exhilarating finale. The Falcon and the Winter Soldier streams on Disney+ Hotstar.