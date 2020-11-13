Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives trailer: Netflix takes cringe reality TV route

Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives will stream on Netflix. (Photo: Netflix)

The trailer for Netflix’s new reality series Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives is out, and it combines all the elements of a cringe-worthy reality show.

The cameras here follow four “Bollywood Wives” – Seema Khan (wife of Sohail Khan), Maheep Kapoor (wife of Sanjay Kapoor), Bhavana Pandey (wife of Chunky Panday) and Neelam Kothari Soni (wife of Samir Soni) as they take on personas that are straight out of the second Sex and the City movie.

The fights look staged and rehearsed as the women complain about their “mundane” lives while riding around in Rolls Royces.

The show looks like another version of The Real Housewives franchise with cameos of husbands and famous daughters in place. Ananya Panday and Shanaya Kapoor feature in the trailer too.

Gauri Khan, though not billed as one of the cast members, also makes an appearance and is portrayed like the Queen Bee of this group. And since the name Housewives is in the title, husbands need to mark attendance. So, Shah Rukh Khan too makes an appearance.

The appeal of a show like this is in its cringy-ness and Netflix India attempted the same with the Karan Johar show What The Love which did not deliver as promised.

Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives starts streaming on November 27.

