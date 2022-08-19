scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Friday, August 19, 2022

Fabulous Lives Of Bollywood Wives Season 2 trailer: Maheep Kapoor in tears after conflict with Bhavana Pandey, Seema Sajdeh goes on a blind date

Fabulous Lives Of Bollywood Wives Season 2: Netflix released the trailer for the second season of its show starring Maheep Kapoor, Neelam Kothari, Seema Sachdeh and Bhavana Pandey.

Fabulous Lives Of Bollywood WivesNetflix released the trailer of Fabulous Lives Of Bollywood Wives Season 2. (Photo: Instagram/bhavanapandey)

The second season of much-awaited Netflix series Fabulous Lives Of Bollywood Wives is just around the corner and the OTT platform has finally dropped the trailer. The show starring Bhavana Pandey, Neelam Kothari, Seema Sajdeh and Maheep Kapoor,  found its fans and going by the trailer, the second season has more to offer.

The trailer shows appearances of Ananya Panday, Arjun Kapoor, Jackie Shroff, Gauri Khan, Badshah and even filmmakers Zoya Akhtar and Karan Johar. It starts with all four ladies going for cycling with the following visuals giving a glimpse into their dramatic and roller-coaster lives. Going by the trailer, the upcoming season definitely has to offer more intrigue, glamour and drama.

To add more excitement to the show, Ananya is seem making an appearance in the show where she is seen asking if someone is pregnant, leaving the viewers on the edge of their seats and awaiting the show even more. The show also shows Maheep demanding more attention and care from her actor-husband Sanjay Kapoor, while Bhavana asks her husband Chunky Pandey about getting such a hard time from everyone.

Interestingly, it also shows Karan trying to set Seema on a blind date. For the unversed, Seema announced separation from husband Sohail Khan in May this year. The former couple called it quits after 24 years of marriage. Together, they have two sons Nirvan and Yohan.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Explained: Manish Sisodia raided by CBI, what is the alleged scam in Delh...Premium
Explained: Manish Sisodia raided by CBI, what is the alleged scam in Delh...
Delhi Confidential: Rajeev Chandrasekhar takes a break from work for a sp...Premium
Delhi Confidential: Rajeev Chandrasekhar takes a break from work for a sp...
Hamid Karzai: ‘After Taliban takeover, I told Indian envoy not to l...Premium
Hamid Karzai: ‘After Taliban takeover, I told Indian envoy not to l...
Experts Explain: An India Blockchain PlatformPremium
Experts Explain: An India Blockchain Platform

This season, like the previous season, the Bollywood husbands Sameer Soni, Chunky Pandey and Sanjay Kapoor will appear. It is unclear if Sohail will be making any appearance on the show.

The first season of Fabulous Lives Of Bollywood Wives released in November 2020. The second season is set to stream on Netflix from September 2.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 19-08-2022 at 02:41:49 pm
Next Story

RRB NTPC 2022 CBTST: Exam city intimation link activated; here’s how to check

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

Most Popular

1

Bilkis Bano case remission: Judge who convicted 11 says for court to see

2

'Two wickets down, one to go': BJP tears into AAP after CBI raid on Manish Sisodia

3

Happy Krishna Janmashtami 2022: Wishes, Images, Quotes, Whatsapp messages, status, and photos

4

Aamir Khan's Laal Singh Chaddha expected to lose Rs 100 cr, Akshay Kumar's Raksha Bandhan is his worst performer in 2022

5

Happy Krishna Janmashtami 2022: Wishes, Images, Quotes, Whatsapp messages, status, and photos

Featured Stories

Long road ahead: From I-day speech to women's work
Long road ahead: From I-day speech to women's work
India’s strides in the Gulf
India’s strides in the Gulf
Explained: The vulnerabilities in Apple that India's IT Minister has flag...
Explained: The vulnerabilities in Apple that India's IT Minister has flag...
Explained: Manish Sisodia raided by CBI, what is the alleged scam in Delh...
Explained: Manish Sisodia raided by CBI, what is the alleged scam in Delh...
Newsmaker | Syed Shahnawaz Hussain, the giant killer and youngest Union C...
Newsmaker | Syed Shahnawaz Hussain, the giant killer and youngest Union C...
AAP on offensive, raids against Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia strike at ...
AAP on offensive, raids against Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia strike at ...
The historical, cultural connections between India and Thailand
Explained

The historical, cultural connections between India and Thailand

Four-storey building collapses in Mumbai's Borivali

Four-storey building collapses in Mumbai's Borivali

AAP’s fresh trouble: Punjab MLA in spot over ‘bigamy’, ‘intimate’ video

AAP’s fresh trouble: Punjab MLA in spot over ‘bigamy’, ‘intimate’ video

IRS officer Sameer Wankhede, wife get threats on Twitter

IRS officer Sameer Wankhede, wife get threats on Twitter

The controversy around the video of Finland PM Sanna Marin partying
Explained

The controversy around the video of Finland PM Sanna Marin partying

This Taapsee Pannu-starrer never feels like an Anurag Kashyap film
Dobaaraa review

This Taapsee Pannu-starrer never feels like an Anurag Kashyap film

Premium
'You cannot talk about Hindu mythology without talking about Krishna': Devdutt Pattanaik

'You cannot talk about Hindu mythology without talking about Krishna': Devdutt Pattanaik

Why the 11 convicts in Bilkis Bano case have walked out of jail
ICYMI

Why the 11 convicts in Bilkis Bano case have walked out of jail

Premium
Find your destination with CRED’s Independence Day travel sale 
BRANDED CONTENT

Find your destination with CRED’s Independence Day travel sale 

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers
BRANDED CONTENT

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers

Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis In Children: Everything You Need To Know
SPONSORED

Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis In Children: Everything You Need To Know

Online Registration open for SAKSHAM CASH REWARD EXAM 2022
SPONSORED

Online Registration open for SAKSHAM CASH REWARD EXAM 2022

Latest News 

Advertisement
More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

shehnaaz gill
Shehnaaz Gill shakes a leg at brother Shehbaz’s music video Aunda Sanda’s launch
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Aug 19: Latest News
Advertisement