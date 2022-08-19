Fabulous Lives Of Bollywood Wives Season 2 trailer: Maheep Kapoor in tears after conflict with Bhavana Pandey, Seema Sajdeh goes on a blind date

The second season of much-awaited Netflix series Fabulous Lives Of Bollywood Wives is just around the corner and the OTT platform has finally dropped the trailer. The show starring Bhavana Pandey, Neelam Kothari, Seema Sajdeh and Maheep Kapoor, found its fans and going by the trailer, the second season has more to offer.
The trailer shows appearances of Ananya Panday, Arjun Kapoor, Jackie Shroff, Gauri Khan, Badshah and even filmmakers Zoya Akhtar and Karan Johar. It starts with all four ladies going for cycling with the following visuals giving a glimpse into their dramatic and roller-coaster lives. Going by the trailer, the upcoming season definitely has to offer more intrigue, glamour and drama.
To add more excitement to the show, Ananya is seem making an appearance in the show where she is seen asking if someone is pregnant, leaving the viewers on the edge of their seats and awaiting the show even more. The show also shows Maheep demanding more attention and care from her actor-husband Sanjay Kapoor, while Bhavana asks her husband Chunky Pandey about getting such a hard time from everyone.
Interestingly, it also shows Karan trying to set Seema on a blind date. For the unversed, Seema announced separation from husband Sohail Khan in May this year. The former couple called it quits after 24 years of marriage. Together, they have two sons Nirvan and Yohan.
Subscriber Only Stories
This season, like the previous season, the Bollywood husbands Sameer Soni, Chunky Pandey and Sanjay Kapoor will appear. It is unclear if Sohail will be making any appearance on the show.
The first season of Fabulous Lives Of Bollywood Wives released in November 2020. The second season is set to stream on Netflix from September 2.
RRB NTPC 2022 CBTST: Exam city intimation link activated; here’s how to check
Subscribers Reading Now
Most Popular
Aamir Khan's Laal Singh Chaddha expected to lose Rs 100 cr, Akshay Kumar's Raksha Bandhan is his worst performer in 2022
This Taapsee Pannu-starrer never feels like an Anurag Kashyap filmPremium
CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers
Latest News
Indian PC market slumps down to 3.7 million shipments: IDC
Newsmaker | Syed Shahnawaz Hussain, the giant killer and youngest Union Cabinet minister who has been shrinking since 2014
Tej Pratap in the soup for asking brother-in-law to stay in official meeting
Bengaluru: IISc, CELLINK ink MoU to establish centre of excellence
Explained: The vulnerabilities in Apple that India’s IT Minister has flagged — and why you must update your iPhone now
Tamil Nadu: After video by tribal woman alleges apathy, Chengalpet collector takes action
‘Weightlifting in weightlessness’: Astronaut on board ISS shares how they exercise in space
OPSC postpones ASO exam citing heavy rains and floods; new schedule to release soon
KBC 14: Can you answer this Rs 12.5 lakh question that made Rupin Sharma quit the show?
‘Raids late, but welcome’: Congress hails CBI search at Delhi deputy CM Sisodia’s residence
Anushka Sharma is smiling away as she chooses to sit on a bench in a park over taking a walk, see photos
Tamil Rockerz review: A promising plot, let down by clichés