Fabulous Lives Of Bollywood Wives Season 2 trailer: Maheep Kapoor in tears after conflict with Bhavana Pandey, Seema Sajdeh goes on a blind date

The second season of much-awaited Netflix series Fabulous Lives Of Bollywood Wives is just around the corner and the OTT platform has finally dropped the trailer. The show starring Bhavana Pandey, Neelam Kothari, Seema Sajdeh and Maheep Kapoor, found its fans and going by the trailer, the second season has more to offer.

The trailer shows appearances of Ananya Panday, Arjun Kapoor, Jackie Shroff, Gauri Khan, Badshah and even filmmakers Zoya Akhtar and Karan Johar. It starts with all four ladies going for cycling with the following visuals giving a glimpse into their dramatic and roller-coaster lives. Going by the trailer, the upcoming season definitely has to offer more intrigue, glamour and drama.

To add more excitement to the show, Ananya is seem making an appearance in the show where she is seen asking if someone is pregnant, leaving the viewers on the edge of their seats and awaiting the show even more. The show also shows Maheep demanding more attention and care from her actor-husband Sanjay Kapoor, while Bhavana asks her husband Chunky Pandey about getting such a hard time from everyone.

Interestingly, it also shows Karan trying to set Seema on a blind date. For the unversed, Seema announced separation from husband Sohail Khan in May this year. The former couple called it quits after 24 years of marriage. Together, they have two sons Nirvan and Yohan.

This season, like the previous season, the Bollywood husbands Sameer Soni, Chunky Pandey and Sanjay Kapoor will appear. It is unclear if Sohail will be making any appearance on the show.

The first season of Fabulous Lives Of Bollywood Wives released in November 2020. The second season is set to stream on Netflix from September 2.