Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives stars discuss women losing interest in sex with time, watch teaser

August 9, 2022 6:42:52 pm
The new season of Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives is all set to premiere on Netflix. The streaming giant on Tuesday released a teaser of the highly anticipated show. In the video, we see the Bollywood wives discuss about women losing interest in sex after some time and how they can get it back. There are also some candid and blooper moments.
Sharing the video on Instagram, Seema Sajdeh, “🚨NEWSFLASH🚨 This is your official invite back into the fabulous circle! Get ready on the count of 3 ’cause season 2 is coming soon, only on netflix_in ❤️🙌.”
Maheep Kapoor posted stills from Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives Season 2, captioning it, “Things are about to get✨ FABULOUS ✨so here’s your exclusive invite back into the inner circle! Season 2 is coming back soon with the Fab 4,” while Bhavana Pandey wrote, “The Fabulous favourites are back with more gossip and glam! 🤪Season 2 is coming soon 💃🏻.”
View this post on Instagram
Hum Saath Saath Hain actor Neelam Kothari posted, “Glam, glitz, and a fresh cup of piping hot tea! Your favourites are back for a bangin’ new season and it’s going to be FABULOUS Dropping soon, only on @netflix_in !”
View this post on Instagram
Intrigued by the teaser of Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives Season 2, Farah Khan had a funny comment for Seema Sajdeh. In the video, the fashion designer is seen innocently exclaiming if what she said was a ‘gaali’ (abuse). Farah commented on her post, “Can’t wait for ur words of wisdom Kameeniiii.” On Bhavana’s post, the choreographer turned filmmaker wrote, “Bhaaavvvv can’t wait.” Fans too seemed excited as they asked the ladies about the release date of the show.
Subscriber Only Stories
The first season of Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives had evoked negative critical reception and a lot of ridicule. However, some viewers enjoyed watching the show, calling it a perfect ‘cringe binge’.
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscribers Reading Now
Most Popular
Koffee with Karan episode 6 teaser: Sonam Kapoor says her brothers have slept with all her friends, retitles Brahmastra as 'Shiva No 1'
Maharashtra Cabinet expansion News Live Updates: 18 ministers, including Chandrakant Patil, take oath
Sushmita Sen parties with ex-boyfriend Rohman Shawl, continues to maintain radio silence about Lalit Modi's relationship announcement. See pics
India, Bangladesh, Pakistan: What east can teach westPremium
Beckbagan: Named after an emissary from Awadh respected by the BritishPremium
LPU Graduate Gets 3 Crore Package
Latest News
Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives stars discuss women losing interest in sex with time, watch teaser
Salman Khan sweats it out at gym in latest photo; fans call him ‘biggest fitness icon’
You must avoid coffee if…
Hyderabad doctor gets 10 years in jail for sexually assaulting patient
Dulquer Salmaan pens heartfelt note on Sita Ramam’s success: ‘I cried on the day of release…’
IFS officer shares clip of tigers relaxing in a pond during onset of monsoons. Watch
Sonu Sood explains how 2-hero films in south changed his career graph: ‘They said he is a north Indian…’
Singapore-based crypto lender Hodlnaut suspends withdrawals
Strict coach, nutritionist, mentor, cook – Nikolai Snesarev, the coach who made Avinash Sable realise he could be a champion 3000m runner
TS Police Constable exam postponed; revised date released
Antony Blinken meets South Africa leader Cyril Ramaphosa, heads to Congo
Haryana Assembly: Congress raises ‘corruption’ in Faridabad civic body, war of words between Bhukkal and Chautala