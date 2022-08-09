Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives stars discuss women losing interest in sex with time, watch teaser

The new season of Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives is all set to premiere on Netflix. The streaming giant on Tuesday released a teaser of the highly anticipated show. In the video, we see the Bollywood wives discuss about women losing interest in sex after some time and how they can get it back. There are also some candid and blooper moments.

Sharing the video on Instagram, Seema Sajdeh, “🚨NEWSFLASH🚨 This is your official invite back into the fabulous circle! Get ready on the count of 3 ’cause season 2 is coming soon, only on netflix_in ❤️🙌.”

Maheep Kapoor posted stills from Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives Season 2, captioning it, “Things are about to get✨ FABULOUS ✨so here’s your exclusive invite back into the inner circle! Season 2 is coming back soon with the Fab 4,” while Bhavana Pandey wrote, “The Fabulous favourites are back with more gossip and glam! 🤪Season 2 is coming soon 💃🏻.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Seema Kiran Sajdeh (@seemakiransajdeh)

Hum Saath Saath Hain actor Neelam Kothari posted, “Glam, glitz, and a fresh cup of piping hot tea! Your favourites are back for a bangin’ new season and it’s going to be FABULOUS Dropping soon, only on @netflix_in !”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bhavana Pandey (@bhavanapandey)

Intrigued by the teaser of Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives Season 2, Farah Khan had a funny comment for Seema Sajdeh. In the video, the fashion designer is seen innocently exclaiming if what she said was a ‘gaali’ (abuse). Farah commented on her post, “Can’t wait for ur words of wisdom Kameeniiii.” On Bhavana’s post, the choreographer turned filmmaker wrote, “Bhaaavvvv can’t wait.” Fans too seemed excited as they asked the ladies about the release date of the show.

The first season of Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives had evoked negative critical reception and a lot of ridicule. However, some viewers enjoyed watching the show, calling it a perfect ‘cringe binge’.