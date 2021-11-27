Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives Season 2 begins filming: ‘More fabulous than ever’

Many thought Netflix’s reality show Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives was a delicious cringefest. It was a kitschy celebration of wealth possessed by four ‘Bollywood Wives’ that feeds our voyeuristic instinct of peeping into the lives of people much more privileged than us. And now, the show is back for a second season as they have started filming.

Karan Johar shared a teaser for the show’s sophomore season on his social media handles. He wrote in the caption, “Our favourite Bollywood wives are more fabulous than ever. Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives Season 2 is now filming!🎬.”

Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives had evoked mostly negative critical reception and lots of ridicule.

The Indian Express’ Ektaa Malik gave it a half star. She wrote in her review, “We might watch the four wives with their perfectly manicured nails, their extensively blow-dried hair and wardrobes that won’t look out of place at a ramp, but the cringe factor increases with each passing segment of the show. Right from the wives discussing wine, to them shopping at 60 per cent flat off at Doha and problems they have while their children are off studying in foreign universities, everything about the show is highly unrelatable, shallow and cringeworthy.”