Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives release LIVE UPDATES: Karan Johar-backed reality series is streaming on Netflix

Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives is streaming on Netflix India now. It follows four ‘Bollywood wives’ Seema Khan (wife of Sohail Khan), Maheep Kapoor (wife of Sanjay Kapoor), Bhavana Pandey (wife of Chunky Panday) and Neelam Kothari Soni (wife of Samir Soni). The reality show, produced by Karan Johar’s Dharmatic Entertainment, also has a guest appearance by Bollywood’s power couple Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan. Bhavana’s daughter Ananya Panday and Maheep’s daughter Shanaya Kapoor also appear in cameo roles in the series.
The trailer of the web series showed how Maheep, Bhavana, Neelam and Seema have been close friends for many years. Ever since the trailer came out, many compared it to The Real Housewives, Keeping Up with the Kardashians, and the second Sex and the City movie. Some social media users even tagged it as ‘cringe content’ and a ‘guilty pleasure’.
Ever since the show’s announcement, Maheep Kapoor, Bhavana Pandey, Neelam Kothari Soni and Seema Khan have been posting several behind the scenes photos on social media. “With friends like these, how could life be anything but FABULOUS ?! 💖” Maheep Kapoor had written along with a photo from the show.
Karan Johar shares on Instagram, "A friendship spanning over two decades....we have loved and lived through frivolous fights, emotional breakdowns, party times, morale lows and also so much happiness!!!! The fact that the four of them are on a @netflix_in show makes me so excited and exhilarated for them! Love us! Troll us! But we know you won’t ignore us! Here we are #fabulouslives of these gals! @seemakhan76 @maheepkapoor @bhavanapandey @neelamkotharisoni @dharmaticent @apoorva1972 @aneeshabaig @uttam.domale @mfredcall #fabulouslives"
Seema Khan is married to actor-producer Sohail Khan. They tied the knot in 1998. They have two children - Nirvaan and Yohan. Seema Khan runs a fashion label that is popular among Bollywood's elite. Read More
Bhavana Pandey is the wife of yesteryear actor Chunky Pandey. They tied the knot in 1998. They are parents to Ananya and Rysa Pandey. Ananya is a popular Bollywood actor, who was last seen in the film Khaali Peeli. Bhavana is a fashion designer, who runs the clothing brand LoveGen along with friends Nandita Mahtani and Dolly Sidhwani. Read More
Neelam is a popular yesteryear actress who is known for her roles in films like Hum Saath Saath Hain, Ageneepath, Aag Hi Aag among others. Neelam married actor Samir Soni in 2011. Neelam presently owns a jewellery business in Mumbai. Read More
Maheep Kapoor, who features in the reality show, is the wife of Bollywood actor Sanjay Kapoor. They have two children - Shanaya and Jahaan Kapoor. Shanaya is presently prepping for a career in the movies as an actor. She had earlier assisted director Sharan Sharma on the film Gunjan Saxena The Kargil Girl. Read More
Before you devour the reality series, check out the trailer of the show here.