Friday, November 27, 2020
Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives release LIVE UPDATES: Karan Johar-backed reality series is streaming on Netflix

Netflix reality series Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives follows Seema Khan (wife of Sohail Khan), Maheep Kapoor (wife of Sanjay Kapoor), Bhavana Pandey (wife of Chunky Panday) and Neelam Kothari Soni (wife of Samir Soni).

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi | Updated: November 27, 2020 1:57:51 pm
Fabulous Lives of Bollywood WivesFabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives is streaming on Netflix.

Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives is streaming on Netflix India now. It follows four ‘Bollywood wives’ Seema Khan (wife of Sohail Khan), Maheep Kapoor (wife of Sanjay Kapoor), Bhavana Pandey (wife of Chunky Panday) and Neelam Kothari Soni (wife of Samir Soni). The reality show, produced by Karan Johar’s Dharmatic Entertainment, also has a guest appearance by Bollywood’s power couple Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan. Bhavana’s daughter Ananya Panday and Maheep’s daughter Shanaya Kapoor also appear in cameo roles in the series.

The trailer of the web series showed how Maheep, Bhavana, Neelam and Seema have been close friends for many years. Ever since the trailer came out, many compared it to The Real Housewives, Keeping Up with the Kardashians, and the second Sex and the City movie. Some social media users even tagged it as ‘cringe content’ and a ‘guilty pleasure’.

Ever since the show’s announcement, Maheep Kapoor, Bhavana Pandey, Neelam Kothari Soni and Seema Khan have been posting several behind the scenes photos on social media. “With friends like these, how could life be anything but FABULOUS ?! 💖” Maheep Kapoor had written along with a photo from the show.

13:57 (IST)27 Nov 2020
Check out this teaser of Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives feat Bhavana Pandey
 
 
 
 
 
13:48 (IST)27 Nov 2020
Karan Johar announces the release of The Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives

Karan Johar shares on Instagram, "A friendship spanning over two decades....we have loved and lived through frivolous fights, emotional breakdowns, party times, morale lows and also so much happiness!!!! The fact that the four of them are on a @netflix_in show makes me so excited and exhilarated for them! Love us! Troll us! But we know you won’t ignore us! Here we are #fabulouslives of these gals! @seemakhan76 @maheepkapoor @bhavanapandey @neelamkotharisoni @dharmaticent @apoorva1972 @aneeshabaig @uttam.domale @mfredcall #fabulouslives"

 
 
 
 
 
13:38 (IST)27 Nov 2020
Everything you should know about Seema Khan

Seema Khan is married to actor-producer Sohail Khan. They tied the knot in 1998. They have two children - Nirvaan and Yohan. Seema Khan runs a fashion label that is popular among Bollywood's elite. Read More

13:25 (IST)27 Nov 2020
Everything you should know about Bhavana Pandey

Bhavana Pandey is the wife of yesteryear actor Chunky Pandey. They tied the knot in 1998. They are parents to Ananya and Rysa Pandey. Ananya is a popular Bollywood actor, who was last seen in the film Khaali Peeli. Bhavana is a fashion designer, who runs the clothing brand LoveGen along with friends Nandita Mahtani and Dolly Sidhwani. Read More

13:16 (IST)27 Nov 2020
Everything you should know about Neelam Kothari Soni

Neelam is a popular yesteryear actress who is known for her roles in films like Hum Saath Saath Hain, Ageneepath, Aag Hi Aag among others. Neelam married actor Samir Soni in 2011. Neelam presently owns a jewellery business in Mumbai. Read More

13:06 (IST)27 Nov 2020
Everything you should know about Maheep Kapoor

Maheep Kapoor, who features in the reality show, is the wife of Bollywood actor Sanjay Kapoor. They have two children - Shanaya and Jahaan Kapoor. Shanaya is presently prepping for a career in the movies as an actor. She had earlier assisted director Sharan Sharma on the film Gunjan Saxena The Kargil Girl. Read More

12:56 (IST)27 Nov 2020
Check out the trailer of Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives

Before you devour the reality series, check out the trailer of the show here.

Much before its release, Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives landed into trouble as filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar objected to its title. He claimed that Karan Johar and Apoorva Mehta tweaked the title of his upcoming project Bollywood Wives when he refused to give the title to them.

Taking to Twitter, Bhandarkar requested Johar to not 'dent' his project which is 'underway'. "Dear @karanjohar U & @apoorvamehta18 had asked me 4 the title #BollywoodWives for web,which I refused,as my project is underway. It is Morally & ethically wrong u to tweak it to #TheFabulousLivesofBollywoodWives. Pls do not dent my project. I humbly request u to change the title," the Fashion director wrote.

