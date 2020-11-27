Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives release LIVE UPDATES: Karan Johar-backed reality series is streaming on Netflix

Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives is streaming on Netflix.

Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives is streaming on Netflix India now. It follows four ‘Bollywood wives’ Seema Khan (wife of Sohail Khan), Maheep Kapoor (wife of Sanjay Kapoor), Bhavana Pandey (wife of Chunky Panday) and Neelam Kothari Soni (wife of Samir Soni). The reality show, produced by Karan Johar’s Dharmatic Entertainment, also has a guest appearance by Bollywood’s power couple Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan. Bhavana’s daughter Ananya Panday and Maheep’s daughter Shanaya Kapoor also appear in cameo roles in the series.

The trailer of the web series showed how Maheep, Bhavana, Neelam and Seema have been close friends for many years. Ever since the trailer came out, many compared it to The Real Housewives, Keeping Up with the Kardashians, and the second Sex and the City movie. Some social media users even tagged it as ‘cringe content’ and a ‘guilty pleasure’.

Ever since the show’s announcement, Maheep Kapoor, Bhavana Pandey, Neelam Kothari Soni and Seema Khan have been posting several behind the scenes photos on social media. “With friends like these, how could life be anything but FABULOUS ?! 💖” Maheep Kapoor had written along with a photo from the show.