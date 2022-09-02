scorecardresearch
Friday, Sep 02, 2022

Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives 2 First Impression: It’s twice as dramatic as the women dig out skeletons from their designer closets

The second season of the Netflix show Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives has doubled up on the dose of drama as BFFs Neelam Kothari, Seema Sajdeh, Bhavana Pandey and Maheep Kapoor show what the fabulous lives of Bollywood's (not-so-famous) first ladies look like.

Fabulous Lives Of Bollywood Wives Season 2 is streaming on Netflix. (Photo: Maheep Kapoor/Instagram)

When the first season of Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives streamed in 2020, no one expected this show starring Sanjay Kapoor’s wife Maheep, Chunkey Panday’s wife Bhavana, Sohail Khan’s then wife Seema and Samir Soni’s wife and actor Neelam Kothari, to garner such intense interest from the viewers. And if Netflix is to be believed, stakes are higher this season even as people want to know what the divas have been up to in the last two years.

The second season of Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives opens with the four best friends doing what they enjoy the most – sitting on a yacht and enjoying the good life while they judge the wedding dress of a recently married celeb. You cannot help but think who has this kind of time in the world? Well, the Bollywood wives do! The episodes of this season are definitely more well-rounded than the last time, with the focus on the drama that comes with being the wives of the rich and famous. Interestingly, the season is filled with big star appearances with considerable screen time.

A very big change that comes with this season is that Seema is no more a Khan and her separation with Sohail Khan is also addressed at length. How she is moving on, how she is embracing singlehood, finding strength as a single woman, are all topics that are discussed threadbare. Her track will definitely interest the movie buffs and women, who connect with the storyline. It appears that the show is a platform for Seema to let the viewers see her as an individual and not just as a part of the Khan-daan. Actor, Malaika Arora, an ex-Khan bahu herself, also makes a guest appearance where both of them go bowling with their sons Arhaan and Nirvaan. From getting set-up for a blind date, to suddenly changing style of designing, Seema’s track definitely is the most interesting one in the show.

Bhavana Panday brings a new twist to her storyline this year with revamping her relationship with husband, actor Chunkey Pandey. While both of her daughters Ananya and Rysa make appearances, Bhavana is seen emphasising on Ananya’s hard work and journey in the film industry. Her frayed bond with Maheep is also a matter of concern this season. Maheep continues to be the diva on the show, demanding Sanjay’s attention and comparing him to elder brother and actor Anil Kapoor. However, her part feels tad bit more scripted and rehearsed than the others. The well-meaning Maheep often looks like the baddie of the group with her cussing, outlandish endorsement deals and judgmental quips. Neelam looks a lot more focused this season as she is getting back in front of the camera.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key-September 2, 2022: Why you should read ‘IMF bailout’ or ‘Propert...Premium
UPSC Key-September 2, 2022: Why you should read ‘IMF bailout’ or ‘Propert...
The complex legacy of Mikhail Gorbachev: The global leader Russia needed ...Premium
The complex legacy of Mikhail Gorbachev: The global leader Russia needed ...
Cuttputlli movie review: Akshay Kumar film serves tedium instead of edge-...Premium
Cuttputlli movie review: Akshay Kumar film serves tedium instead of edge-...
Buoyancy in direct tax collections … if it continues, could cross B...Premium
Buoyancy in direct tax collections … if it continues, could cross B...

So, with twists, drama, blind dates, guest appearances and first world problems, Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives offers you the perfect blend of cringe and class. Guest appearances by Karan Johar, Gauri Khan, Malaika Arora, Bobby Deol and many more add to the star power of the show. If you are a fan of the first season, then the second season is right up your alley too.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 02-09-2022 at 06:47:19 pm
Next Story

Verstappen sidelined as Russell leads Mercedes practice one-two

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

Top News

The complex legacy of Gorbachev: The leader Russia needed but did not want

The complex legacy of Gorbachev: The leader Russia needed but did not want

Premium
INS Vikrant sets sail: Why it is key to India's maritime strategy

INS Vikrant sets sail: Why it is key to India's maritime strategy

Kalyan Chaubey is new AIFF President, beats Bhaichung Bhutia 33-1 in polls

Kalyan Chaubey is new AIFF President, beats Bhaichung Bhutia 33-1 in polls

Why are Lufthansa pilots on strike, grounding 800 flights around the world?

Why are Lufthansa pilots on strike, grounding 800 flights around the world?

The complete story of INS Vikrant

The complete story of INS Vikrant

AAP hits out at Delhi L-G over alleged Khadi scam, says PM should sack him

AAP hits out at Delhi L-G over alleged Khadi scam, says PM should sack him

3 days, 3 murders, similar style — serial killer chill down an MP town's spine

3 days, 3 murders, similar style — serial killer chill down an MP town's spine

Premium
China’s playbook for choking off and finally taking Taiwan

China’s playbook for choking off and finally taking Taiwan

The origin of Naagin dance & how it became a symbol of Sri Lanka-Bangladesh rivalry

The origin of Naagin dance & how it became a symbol of Sri Lanka-Bangladesh rivalry

The in-box charger is dying as more brands pick up Apple’s trend

The in-box charger is dying as more brands pick up Apple’s trend

Using evidence will create strong foundations for the future of education in India
SPONSORED

Using evidence will create strong foundations for the future of education in India

Appendicitis in Children- A new lifestyle disorder
SPONSORED

Appendicitis in Children- A new lifestyle disorder

Latest News

Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

bipasha, karan photoshoot
Mom-to-be Bipasha Basu and her stunning photoshoot with husband Karan Singh Grover
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Sep 02: Latest News
Advertisement