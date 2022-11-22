scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Nov 22, 2022

Faadu trailer: Ashwiny Tiwari promises a raw, emotional story of two completely different individuals

The trailer for Faadu, starring Pavail Gulati and Saiyami Kher is out.



The trailer for Faadu: A Love Story has just dropped. The web series focuses on Abhay (Pavail Gulati), who is torn between his desire to become rich and successful, and his love for a woman. He aspires for the rags-to-riches story, and in this journey, he falls in love with Manjiri (Saiyami Kher), who harbours a completely different philosophy in life.

Going by the trailer, it seems as if the story is about the constant tussle between desires and needs, and how it changes one’s outlook. The trailer gives a peek at Abhay and Manjiri’s opposites-attract love story, filled with ups and downs, pain and sorrow, backed by an emotional soundtrack.

Talking about Faadu, Pavail Gulati said in a statement, “Some characters you play in life change you not just as an actor but as a person. My character Abhay is raw and ambitious who is trying to write his own fate while going through emotional turmoil. Abhay has changed me, Faadu has changed me! I cannot wait for you guys to meet him.”

Faadu – A Love Story is directed by Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari and written by Saumya Joshi. The series will stream on SonyLIV from December 9.

First published on: 22-11-2022 at 07:50:02 pm
