Monday, Nov 14, 2022

Faadu new teaser: Pavail Gulati, Saiyami Kher promise a memorable romantic series

Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari directorial Faadu - A Love Story stars Pavail Gulati and Saiyami Kher in the lead roles.

FaaduFaadu: A Love Story will stream on SonyLIV.

SonyLIV’s upcoming web series Faadu promises an intriguing take on the challenges and confusions of modern life. Starring Pavail Gulati and Saiyami Kher in the lead roles, the series is directed by Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari from a script written by Saumya Joshi.

The teaser introduces us to Abhay (Pavail), who seems to have a pretty good idea about the workings of the world. He knows that getting a degree and running behind the monthly paycheck won’t make him rich. He seems to believe that he understands the hacks to make quick money. But he ends up getting the lights kicked out of him. While all his plans for his future seem to be crumbling, his true love Manjiri (Saiyami) sits beside him like a rock, rooting for him, without any judgment.

It seems Manjiri and Abhay have contradicting views of life. While Abhay seems materialistic, Manjiri seems hopelessly romantic.

Talking about Faadu, director Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari said in a statement, “Faadu maps the journey of two complex individuals and their contrasting life ideologies on ambition and love. To be able to explore the complexities of different thinking characters to greater depths, experiment, and adapt new thought process with the storytelling structure that OTT offers has been a gratifying learning experience.”

Composer Santosh Narayanan has scored music for the series.

First published on: 14-11-2022 at 07:17:34 pm
