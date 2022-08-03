Extraordinary Attorney Woo star Park Eun-bin reassures nervous co-actor Kang Tae-oh during romantic scenes: ‘Don’t think you can’t do it’

Extraordinary Attorney Woo has become one of the most popular South Korean dramas of 2022 till now. The story chronicles the adventures of Park Eun-bin’s whale-loving Attorney Woo, who is on the autism spectrum, and how she fights cases and discrimination on a daily basis. Emotional and overwhelming, the show has struck a chord with the viewers for its sensitive handling of disabilities.

The series stars Kang Tae-oh, who plays the role of Attorney Woo’s colleague and lover. In Episode 10 of the show, he finally summoned the courage to tell a rather nervous Woo that he in love with her and the two share a kiss. In a behind-the-scenes video where Kang Tae-oh’s character Lee Jun-ho rushes to confess his feelings to Woo, the actor asks the director for advice about the scene who in turn tells him, “[Focus on] tone rather than emotion. After you say ‘I like you so much that it feels like I’m sick inside,’ you feel relieved so say it with your breath, or with half air and half breath.”

Later after Lee Jun-ho and Woo officially begin dating, she expresses her nervousness about holding hands and says that she cannot do it for more than 58 seconds. In the behind-the-scenes footage, Kang Tae-oh reveals his worries and he says that he is nervous of the end-result. The director chips in and says, “It’s not that you can’t do it but you keep censoring yourself.” Park Eun-bin adds, “That’s right. Don’t think that you can’t do it.”

Lee Jun-ho and Woo share a kiss outside his apartment in Episode 10, in the midst of flickering lights. After the romantic scene, both the actors instantly checked to see they got it right, and the director answers, “It came out pretty.”

Extraordinary Attorney Woo is streaming on Netflix.