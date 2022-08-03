scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Wednesday, August 03, 2022

Extraordinary Attorney Woo star Park Eun-bin reassures nervous co-actor Kang Tae-oh during romantic scenes: ‘Don’t think you can’t do it’

Extraordinary Attorney Woo star Park Eun-bin reassured her co-star Kang Tae-oh during the romantic scenes in Episode 10 of the show.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
August 3, 2022 3:59:11 pm
Park Eun-binPark Eun-bin and Kang Tae-ho in Extraordinary Attorney Woo (Photo: YouTube)

Extraordinary Attorney Woo has become one of the most popular South Korean dramas of 2022 till now. The story chronicles the adventures of Park Eun-bin’s whale-loving Attorney Woo, who is on the autism spectrum, and how she fights cases and discrimination on a daily basis. Emotional and overwhelming, the show has struck a chord with the viewers for its sensitive handling of disabilities.

The series stars Kang Tae-oh, who plays the role of Attorney Woo’s colleague and lover. In Episode 10 of the show, he finally summoned the courage to tell a rather nervous Woo that he in love with her and the two share a kiss. In a behind-the-scenes video where Kang Tae-oh’s character Lee Jun-ho rushes to confess his feelings to Woo, the actor asks the director for advice about the scene who in turn tells him, “[Focus on] tone rather than emotion. After you say ‘I like you so much that it feels like I’m sick inside,’ you feel relieved so say it with your breath, or with half air and half breath.”

Also Read |BTS’ J-Hope creates history at Lollapalooza, Jimin cheers and dances in the stands. Watch videos

Later after Lee Jun-ho and Woo officially begin dating, she expresses her nervousness about holding hands and says that she cannot do it for more than 58 seconds. In the behind-the-scenes footage, Kang Tae-oh reveals his worries and he says that he is nervous of the end-result. The director chips in and says, “It’s not that you can’t do it but you keep censoring yourself.” Park Eun-bin adds, “That’s right. Don’t think that you can’t do it.”

Lee Jun-ho and Woo share a kiss outside his apartment in Episode 10, in the midst of flickering lights. After the romantic scene, both the actors instantly checked to see they got it right, and the director answers, “It came out pretty.”

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Explained: Why is a Chinese ‘spy ship’ heading for a Sri Lank...Premium
Explained: Why is a Chinese ‘spy ship’ heading for a Sri Lank...
Sajjid Chinoy: No free lunch when hit by global shock; defending Rupee ha...Premium
Sajjid Chinoy: No free lunch when hit by global shock; defending Rupee ha...
Explained: India’s One-China stand and relations with TaiwanPremium
Explained: India’s One-China stand and relations with Taiwan
A translation revolution for an inclusive, prosperous IndiaPremium
A translation revolution for an inclusive, prosperous India

Extraordinary Attorney Woo is streaming on Netflix.

TWO IS ALWAYS BETTER | Our two-year subscription package offers you more at less

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
First published on: 03-08-2022 at 03:59:11 pm

Most Popular

1

Nancy Pelosi in Taiwan, Live Updates: China summons US envoy, warns America shall 'pay price' as Pelosi visits Taipei

2

Fazil picked up as target out of 6 names, after BJP youth leader murder: Police

3

Supreme Court collegium meets on next CJI, new postings

4

On Kanyakumari to Kashmir skateboard expedition, Kerala man dies in road mishap in Haryana

5

Delhi Confidential: A unique problem in the court of CJI N V Ramana

Featured Stories

English footballer’s celebration of victory in Wembley brought a moment o...
English footballer’s celebration of victory in Wembley brought a moment o...
President Joe Biden scores a few points at home, but Zawahiri's presence ...
President Joe Biden scores a few points at home, but Zawahiri's presence ...
Explained: All about three PILs that have raised hackles of Jharkhand's H...
Explained: All about three PILs that have raised hackles of Jharkhand's H...
Explained: What is Haryana's Cheerag scheme for EWS students?
Explained: What is Haryana's Cheerag scheme for EWS students?
As Amit Shah visits Bengaluru today, a familiar buzz: Will he wield the axe?
As Amit Shah visits Bengaluru today, a familiar buzz: Will he wield the axe?
It is Hooda’s Congress: Kuldeep Bishnoi on his way to BJP, AICC in-charge...
It is Hooda’s Congress: Kuldeep Bishnoi on his way to BJP, AICC in-charge...
How Delhi’s flagship excise policy put smaller players in low spirits

How Delhi’s flagship excise policy put smaller players in low spirits

‘Nobody has copyright on teachings in holy books like Quran’: Court

‘Nobody has copyright on teachings in holy books like Quran’: Court

Rebel Congress MLA Kuldeep Bishnoi resigns from Vidhan Sabha

Rebel Congress MLA Kuldeep Bishnoi resigns from Vidhan Sabha

Here are all the ways China’s hitting back against Pelosi’s Taiwan trip

Here are all the ways China’s hitting back against Pelosi’s Taiwan trip

SC verdict on PMLA is problematic
Opinion

SC verdict on PMLA is problematic

Premium
Music album, meal for 5 lakh supporters: Birthday bash for ex-Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah today

Music album, meal for 5 lakh supporters: Birthday bash for ex-Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah today

Explained: India's One-China stand and relations with Taiwan

Explained: India's One-China stand and relations with Taiwan

Premium
One word a day – Astrobee
UPSC Essentials

One word a day – Astrobee

Premium
Brad Pitt adds charm to a lacklustre film
Bullet Train review

Brad Pitt adds charm to a lacklustre film

Why diabetics need protein in their diet

Why diabetics need protein in their diet

Livspace Reviews: A One-Stop Shop for Home Interior Needs
SPONSORED

Livspace Reviews: A One-Stop Shop for Home Interior Needs

UPSC CSE 2021 | IAS Toppers from Rau’s IAS share their coaching experience
SPONSORED

UPSC CSE 2021 | IAS Toppers from Rau’s IAS share their coaching experience

Latest News 

Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

Shama Sikander
Shama Sikander turns a water baby as she holidays with husband James in Thailand
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Aug 03: Latest News
Advertisement