Ex-wife Ridhi Dogra backs Raqesh Bapat as he struggles on Bigg Boss OTT: ‘Being loud is unfortunately considered entertainment’

Even though Raqesh Bapat and Ridhi Dogra dissolved their marriage a couple of years back, their friendship stays strong. Raqesh, who is locked in Bigg Boss OTT, has found himself a cheerleader in his former wife. The Married Woman actor has been backing Raqesh as on the Karan Johar-hosted reality show, and also helping the audience decode his actions.

The Tum Bin star was recently pulled up by the host for being spineless and not taking a stand in the show. In his defence, Raqesh had mentioned that he hasn’t followed the show and will take time to get into the groove. The actor is probably the only contestant to have not had a fight with anyone yet.

Lauding Raqesh’s behavior in the reality show, Ridhi said in a tweet that he has been trying to keep it clean and simple. She added that it’s a quality that’s not easily understood by a world that’s forgetting humanity. “Being loud and making everyone about one’s self unfortunately is considered entertainment. Outside in the world and inside the house!” she wrote.

The actor further penned that there are a few of them who still believe in goodness and humanity, “By virtue of choosing good, one is a winner. And that’s that! #RaqeshBapat and #ShamitaShetty good going.”

But there are few of us on the side of goodness and humanity. By virtue of choosing good one is a winner. And that’s that! #RaqeshBapat and #ShamitaShetty good going. @RaQesh19 @ShamitaShetty @VootSelect @BiggBoss — Ridhi Dogra (@iRidhiDogra) August 17, 2021

Earlier, when Raqesh Bapat’s team shared a video of him stating that he is an army man’s son and will only fight for the right, Ridhi wrote a similar statement on the post. “By virtue of choosing goodness and humanity one is a winner. Being loud and twisting words and not letting people speak is unfortunately considered entertainment in this world. But there some of us on the side of humanity. And that’s what matters! @raqeshbapat,” she shared.

Before entering the Bigg Boss OTT house, Raqesh had told indianexpress.com that he still shares a warm bond with Ridhi, and would be happier if she enters the show as a wild card. He shared, “We have absolutely no issues between us. We are still friends and she can even come and cheer for me. It would be fun.”

Raqesh and Ridhi met on the sets of Maryada: Kabse Kab Tak. After a brief romance, the two tied the knot in May 2011. After seven years of marriage, the couple announced their separation via a statement, which read, “Yes, we are living separately. This decision has been taken with mutual respect and care for each other and our families.”

They added, “We are two best friends who may not be a couple anymore. But our friendship will continue as it always has, through thick and thin. Appreciate if no further speculation is made and heartfelt gratitude to everyone for all the love you have always given us.”