Ewan McGregor starrer Obi-Wan Kenobi gets new release date

Fans of the Star Wars universe will have to wait a little longer to watch the much-awaited Disney+ show Obi-Wan Kenobi. In a video released on Thursday, Ewan McGregor shared that the series will now premiere on May 27. The show was earlier supposed to premiere on May 25.

Ewan also said that the show will drop its first two episodes together on May 27. The actor played the role of Obi-Wan Kenobi in the prequel trilogy.

Incoming transmission from Obi-Wan Kenobi… pic.twitter.com/t6Ugzdl7m4 — Star Wars (@starwars) March 31, 2022

The official synopsis of the show reads, “The story begins 10 years after the dramatic events of Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith where Obi-Wan Kenobi faced his greatest defeat—the downfall and corruption of his best friend and Jedi apprentice, Anakin Skywalker, who turned to the dark side as evil Sith Lord Darth Vader.”

Apart from Ewan McGregor playing the Jedi Master, the show also stars Moses Ingram, Joel Edgerton, Bonnie Piesse, Kumail Nanjiani, Indira Varma, Rupert Friend, O’Shea Jackson Jr., Sung Kang, Simone Kessell and Benny Safdie.

Obi-Wan Kenobi will premiere on the same day as Netflix’s Stranger Things Season 4 – Part 1.