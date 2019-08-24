Ewan McGregor to return as Obi Wan Kenobi in Disney Plus series

Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy on Friday announced a stand-alone series on Jedi Master Obi-Wan Kenobi, starring Ewan McGregor in the lead role. She made the announcement during the Disney+ presentation at D23 Expo.

Advertising

“After secrets and the thrill of not being able to talk about it. I am thrilled to bring out the beloved member of the Star Wars family.” And as soon as Kennedy ended her sentence, McGregor made a surprise appearance to announce his return as Obi-Wan Kenobi.

Ewan McGregor, who played Obi-Wan Kenobi in Star Wars: Episode I – The Phantom Menace, Star Wars: Episode II – Attack of the Clones and Star Wars: Episode III – Revenge of the Sith, was excited to reprise the role in the Disney+ series. He said, “For the longest, I have been like, ‘Well, I don’t know. I would be happy if they call me’ but now, I can finally say ‘yes, I am doing it.”

Kathleen Kennedy confirmed that the scripts are ready and they will start shooting for the project in 2020. She said, “We have all the scripts written. We are ready to start shooting next year.”