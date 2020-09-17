Evil Eye trailer: Priyanka Chopra and Blumhouse Productions’ latest looks like an intriguing horror-thriller

Evil Eye will start streaming from October 13 on Amazon Prime Video. (Photo: PrimeVideo)

The trailer for Amazon Prime Video film Evil Eye is out. The makers released the video on Thursday, and by the looks of it, the movie seems to be a compelling horror-thriller.

In the two-minute clip, we are introduced to a woman called Pallavi who finds her perfect match in Sandeep, but something seems amiss about the man. Or this is at least what Pallavi’s mother thinks. Is she right, or is she merely obsessed by her past and her superstitions? These are a few of the questions raised by the trailer, and for now, I am sufficiently hyped to see the mystery unfold.

Amazon Prime Video had released the clip with a caption that read, “Evil Eye reinforces the lesson that you should always listen to your mother. Watch it, October 13.”

The film stars Sarita Choudhury, Sunita Mani and Omar Maskati. It has been co-produced by Blumhouse Productions and Priyanka Chopra Jonas’ banner Purple Pebble Pictures.

Directed by Elan and Rajeev Dassani, Evil Eye will start streaming on Amazon Prime Video from October 13.

