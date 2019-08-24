Everything we learned about Disney Plus’ What If…? at D23 Expo

Earlier this year, at Comic Con, Marvel announced the Disney+ animated series What If…? At Disney’s D23 Expo on Friday, Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige unveiled a preview and shared interesting tidbits about the series.

“The series is based on possibilities that we thought of over the years. It takes a storyline you know, bring about a bit of a change in it. So, 23 films you’ve seen, one episode from each has been changed,” Feige said.

What If…? will see Hayley Atwell‘s Peggy Carter receiving the Super Soldier Serum instead of Steve Rogers and becoming Captain Carter.

Talking about the comeback to MCU, Atwell, said, “It feels like the gift that keeps on giving. The fans love Peggy. They have brought her back.”

That’s not it. The animated series’ voice cast also includes names like Michael B. Jordan, Sebastian Stan, Josh Brolin, Mark Ruffalo, Tom Hiddleston, Samuel L. Jackson, Chris Hemsworth, Hayley Atwell, Chadwick Boseman, Karen Gillan, Jeremy Renner, Paul Rudd, Michael Douglas, Neal McDonough, Dominic Cooper, Sean Gunn, Natalie Portman, David Dastmalchian, Stanley Tucci, Taika Waititi, Toby Jones, Djimon Hounsou, Jeff Goldblum, Michael Rooker and Chris Sullivan.