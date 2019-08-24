Everything we learned about Disney Plus’ WandaVision at D23 Expo

At D23 Expo on Friday, the audience was treated to a preview of Disney+ and Marvel Studios’ series WandaVision. The preview promises romance and a lot of action in the series which was announced at Comic-Con earlier this year.

The makers also revealed that WandaVision would be “half classic sitcom, half full Marvel spectacular.”

While Elizabeth Olsen will reprise her role as Scarlet Witch, Paul Bettany will be seen as Vision in WandaVision. At D23 Expo, Olsen said, “We are so excited to start shooting. This is going to be so wacky and fun, and I’m so excited to share it with everyone.”

Bettany added, “As the scripts keep rolling in, it’s so funny and it just ends up being this huge epic. The writing is so extraordinary.”

Apart from Elizabeth Olsen and Paul Bettany, Kat Dennings and Randall Park will reprise their roles from Thor and Ant-Man and The Wasp, respectively. They will be joined by Kathryn Hahn, who will be playing a “noisy neighbor” in WandaVision.