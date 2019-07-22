Everything we know about The Falcon and The Winter Soldier

The Falcon and The Winter Soldier web series was one of the upcoming MCU projects confirmed to be in production during the Marvel Studios panel at San Diego Comic-Con 2019. The Disney+ series will be produced by Marvel Studios and not Marvel Television (like Daredevil and Jessica Jones), so expect much higher production quality and VFX.

The Falcon and The Winter Soldier, as the name itself says, will be about the adventures of Anthony Mackie’s Falcon and Sebastian Stan’s Winter Soldier. Interestingly Daniel Brühl will make a comeback as Baron Zemo as well. The actor played the villainous role in Captain America: Civil War and divided the Avengers into two opposing factions.

We know absolutely nothing about the plot.

The last time we saw Falcon, he was gifted the Captain America vibranium shield by an older Steve Rogers. Sam Wilson has donned the identity of Captain America before, but the series title suggests he will retain his identity for a while.

Just announced in Hall H at #SDCC, Marvel Studios’ THE FALCON AND THE WINTER SOLDIER, an original series with Anthony Mackie, Sebastian Stan and Daniel Brühl. Streaming exclusively on Disney+, Fall 2020. pic.twitter.com/FmFMKWUrhO — Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) July 21, 2019

Bucky Barnes or the Winter Soldier presumably has similar powers to Steve Rogers and together these two superheroes will probably face Zemo again.

Marvel Studios’ The Falcon and The Winter Soldier will come to Disney+ in the fall of 2020.