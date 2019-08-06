Event Horizon TV series in the works at Amazon

Amazon and Paramount Television are jointly developing a TV series on 1997 science fiction horror film Event Horizon, Variety reported. Screenwriter and director Adam Wingard, who is also helming the upcoming Godzilla vs. Kong for Legendary and Warner Bros, is set to executive produce and direct the series.

Directed by Paul WS Anderson and written by Philip Eisner, Event Horizon was set in 2047 and followed a bunch of astronauts who are sent to search for a missing spaceship that gives the film its title. While investigating the ship for signs of life, the rescuers learn that it was experimenting in creating a rift across space time continuum in order to able to travel to distant points in the galaxy.

The film was panned by most critics. It holds a 27 per cent score at Rotten Tomatoes. The consensus goes, “Despite a strong opening that promises sci-fi thrills, Event Horizon quickly devolves into an exercise of style over substance whose flashy effects and gratuitous gore fail to mask its overreliance on horror clichés.”

Adam Wingard has considerable experience in horror. He directed 2016’s Blair Witch, the third film in the found-footage horror series. He was also an executive consultant on Cinemax series Outcast (an adaptation of comics of the same name by Robert Kirkman and Paul Azaceta) and directed three episodes.

Amazon has been upping the ante on original content for its Prime Video streaming service, following in the footsteps of rival and market leader Netflix.