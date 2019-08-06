Toggle Menu
Event Horizon TV series in the works at Amazonhttps://indianexpress.com/article/entertainment/web-series/event-horizon-tv-series-in-works-amazon-5882013/

Event Horizon TV series in the works at Amazon

Event Horizon, a science fiction horror film, was set in 2047 and followed a bunch of astronauts who are sent to search for a missing spaceship. The series is set to be executive produced and directed by Godzilla vs. Kong director Adam Wingard.

event horizon tv series
Adam Wingard is set to is set to executive produce and direct Event Horizon TV series.

Amazon and Paramount Television are jointly developing a TV series on 1997 science fiction horror film Event Horizon, Variety reported. Screenwriter and director Adam Wingard, who is also helming the upcoming Godzilla vs. Kong for Legendary and Warner Bros, is set to executive produce and direct the series.

Directed by Paul WS Anderson and written by Philip Eisner, Event Horizon was set in 2047 and followed a bunch of astronauts who are sent to search for a missing spaceship that gives the film its title. While investigating the ship for signs of life, the rescuers learn that it was experimenting in creating a rift across space time continuum in order to able to travel to distant points in the galaxy.

The film was panned by most critics. It holds a 27 per cent score at Rotten Tomatoes. The consensus goes, “Despite a strong opening that promises sci-fi thrills, Event Horizon quickly devolves into an exercise of style over substance whose flashy effects and gratuitous gore fail to mask its overreliance on horror clichés.”

Adam Wingard has considerable experience in horror. He directed 2016’s Blair Witch, the third film in the found-footage horror series. He was also an executive consultant on Cinemax series Outcast (an adaptation of comics of the same name by Robert Kirkman and Paul Azaceta) and directed three episodes.

Amazon has been upping the ante on original content for its Prime Video streaming service, following in the footsteps of rival and market leader Netflix.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 Kaun Banega Crorepati 11 first look: Big B makes a stylish entry
2 Maleficent Mistress of Evil poster unleashes Angeline Jolie’s horned fairy in all her glory
3 Mindhunter Season 2 trailer: Holden Ford and Bill Tench are all set to interrogate Charles Manson