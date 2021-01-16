scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Saturday, January 16, 2021
Must Read

Ethan Hawke to play antagonist in MCU’s Moon Knight series

Moon Knight is set to begin production in Hungary in March, and premiere on Disney Plus in 2022.

By: PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: January 16, 2021 12:57:38 pm
Ethan HawkeEthan Hawke will play an antagonist in Moon Knight. (Photo: Reuters)

Hollywood star Ethan Hawke is taking a plunge into the superhero genre with upcoming Marvel Studios series Moon Knight.

Hawke, the critically-acclaimed star of movies such as Reality Bites, Richard Linklater’s Before trilogy, Training Day and Boyhood, will be essaying the villain in the series.

The show, which will debut on streamer Disney Plus, will feature Oscar Isaac in the lead, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

The drama will see Isaac essay the role of Marc Spector, an elite soldier and mercenary who decides to fight crime after he becomes the human avatar of Khonshu, the Egyptian god of the moon.

The details of Hawke’s character are yet to be revealed.

Moon Knight is set to begin production in Hungary in March, and premiere on Disney Plus in 2022.

Don't Miss These Stories
Click here for more

Hawke recently wrapped shooting for filmmaker Robert Eggers’ Viking revenge drama The Northman, in which he co-stars Nicole Kidman, Alexander Skarsgard and Anya Taylor-Joy.

He last featured in The Good Lord Bird, a historical drama he created and starred in.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

Advertisement

More Entertainment

Advertisement

Photos

10 photos from Hina Khan’s visit to vineyards with boyfriend Rocky Jaiswal

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Jan 16: Latest News

Advertisement