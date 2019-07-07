Toggle Menu
Ethan Hawke gives daughter Maya shout-out for Stranger Things 3

Ethan Hawke's daughter Maya, 20, debuted in the Netflix sci-fi thriller Stranger Things as Robin who is seen in the very beginning of latest season. The actor took to Instagram on Saturday to introduce his daughter as the "real thing".

Ethan Hawke shared the video of his daughter in her on-screen avatar, Robin. (Source: Ethan Hawke/Instagram)

Ethan Hawke is a proud father and the Hollywood star has praised his daughter, Maya for her performance in Stranger Things 3.

“Some of you may have missed her in last year’s BBC production of Little Women. Some of you may have missed her work at Juilliard. I know many missed out on numerous high school productions heck I even missed a few and I’m her father,” Hawke captioned the post.

“Some of you may know her music, some may not. But Ladies and Gentleman, get to know MAYA HAWKE. She’s the real thing. #StrangerThings,” Hawke added.

The third season of Stranger Things started streaming on July 4.

