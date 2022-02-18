Eternally Confused and Eager for Love trailer reveals Netflix’s quirky coming-of-age story starring Vihaan Samat, Rahul Bose

Netflix has dropped the trailer for Eternally Confused and Eager for Love, starring Vihaan Samat, Rahul Bose, Suchitra Pillai, Jim Sarbh, Ankur Rathee and Dala among others. The show is a comedy drama about an awkward 24-year old named Ray, navigating through life with the help of his ‘inner voice’. Eternally Confused and Eager for Love is produced by Zoya Akhtar and Reema Kagti’s Tiger Baby Films and Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani’s Excel Entertainment for Netflix.

Reema Kagti said in a statement, “Eternally Confused and Eager for Love is a fresh take on the daily struggles of Ray, a young adult, as he navigates the complexities of love, relationships and sex in a post modern world. We are very excited to have collaborated with first-time director Rahul Nair along with Excel Entertainment and Netflix on a series which will definitely connect with the younger generation today. It is very relevant to them.”

Speaking about what went into the creation of the show, Ritesh Sidhwani, Producer of Excel Entertainment said, “Eternally Confused and Eager for Love is a labour of love. Rahul Nair has been able to capture the reality and hilarity of what most of today’s young people deal with – it also has a lot of heart, and marks the beginning of our association with Netflix. We’re passionate about sharing our work with the service’s global audience.”

While this is the first time Tiger Baby Films is collaborating with Netflix on a show. Zoya Akhtar has also directed a short film each in the anthology movies Lust Stories and Ghost Stories.

The official synopsis for the show reads, “Ray is an awkward young man who is navigating adulthood and the daunting world of romance in the 21st century. He does this with the help of ‘Wiz’, a personification of Ray’s inner voice, who tells us what Ray cannot say out loud. In a quest to understand if he wants sex, love or a relationship, Ray goes through a series of work-life misadventures and indecisions, continually finding himself, Eternally Confused And Eager For Love.”

The series will start streaming on Netflix from March 18.