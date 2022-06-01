Esha Gupta on Aashram 3 co-star Bobby Deol: ‘I have danced to Duniya haseenon ka mela at so many parties’

Popular series Aashram is all set to return with its third season. Starring Bobby Deol as Baba Nirala, the godman who believes he’s God, Aashram 3 is directed by Prakash Jha. Joining Bobby this season is model-turned-actor Esha Gupta, who will play a pivotal role in the MX Player series. Going by the trailer, Esha’s character Sonia comes across as an ally of Baba Nirala, but it seems she has a hidden agenda. Interestingly, the actor shared that after watching the first two seasons, she manifested Aashram 3, and had to coax the director to cast her in the show.

In a chat with indianexpress.com, Esha talks about joining the ‘controversial series’, working with Bobby and her ‘bold image’. Excerpts from the conversation:

What is Esha Gupta doing in Aashram Season 3?

I wish I could tell you a lot. But yes, I am Sonia, who is an image builder. She is brought in to change the image of the Baba. It would be interesting to see how she gets involved in the aashram, and you will be left wondering whether she is sucked into it or she is the one playing the game. Trust me, it’s going to be very interesting. Prakash sir really helped me with the role, and made me understand the job of an image builder. While we, as actors, work with PRs, we don’t really work on an image. That side of Sonia’s personality will also keep you hooked.

Did you follow the last two seasons of Aashram?

I actually watched it last year during the lockdown. While I won’t call it a family show but given we are all adults at home, I watched it at home with my parents and it had us all gripped. I am quite a religious person and I wanted to see what it was all about. And to my surprise, it had nothing about my bhagwan but these self-proclaimed godmen. This is a show that mirrors our society. And I think since I loved watching it so much, I actually manifested it.

Given the show has courted controversies, did you have any kind of apprehensions?

Honestly, whatever thoughts I had, it was before I watched the show. I feel there are times when controversies get created out of nothing. People criticise for the sake of it, or to gain publicity. They will never speak up against the wrong that is happening in real life but question everything else. When you watch the show, you realise there’s no reason to get offended. I think now if anyone questions the show, I will have an answer for them.

We read somewhere that you messaged Prakash Jha multiple times for the part. Any truth to that?

(Laughs) Absolutely, I was on his head. So the casting director, who had earlier cast me for Chakravyuh, called me. However, things got delayed and soon I heard they have locked someone else for it. I called Prakash sir, and sent voice notes saying that ‘yeh show mera hai’. I was not going to miss a chance to work with him. While he said he will give me another project, I wanted to be a part of Aashram. I told him even if it’s a five-minute role, I am doing it. When I was watching the show, my heart said I wish I could get a show like that, and now when I had a chance, I wasn’t going to let it go.

But will you do that with another filmmaker? Or does the actor’s ego come in the way when trying to reach out for work?

Honestly, I always reach out. I don’t have an ego. But in our industry, you don’t usually get work through messages. There are people who tell me they don’t have anything for me but there are so many who don’t even care to reply. I recently got to know there are a few who choose not to reply. I think I have been in touch with whoever I have worked with. I have been in touch because I know there’s no hidden agendas. They are not trying to be nice but are genuinely good people.

And how was it working with Bobby Deol?

I have grown up watching Gupt, Badal and that song in Kareeb. I think I wasn’t old enough to understand that it’s a crush, and I was also quite tomboyish but Bobby and Hrithik Roshan remind you of the days when you believed in love. I also remember dancing to ‘Duniya haseeon ka mela’ at so many parties. When I met him the first time, he barely talked. But after we finished our scene, I told him about me dancing to his songs, and even did the step in front of him. He was laughing so much but I told him how it was a childhood dream to be working with him. Bobby is just so nice and humble and I am glad that he is finally getting recognition. He is so good-looking and talented but it took years for people to realise that.

At the start of the conversation, you spoke about image. A quick search on Google throws up articles on ‘Esha’s bold photos’ and ‘Esha Gupta in bikini’. Does this image bother you?

Why will it bother me? I think having a bold image is a cool thing. The synonym of bold is confident and someone who’s not afraid. I am not scared to take risks and that’s a good thing. No one took a bet on me except me, and I am glad I did that. Now, no one can take credit for my success or the pain of my failures. Everything is just for me.

Starting June 3, Aashram will stream on MX Player.