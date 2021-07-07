Esha Deol to make digital debut with Ajay Devgn’s Rudra The Edge of Darkness

Bollywood actor Esha Deol Takhtani is all set to make her digital debut with the upcoming crime-drama series Rudra – The Edge of Darkness. The Ajay Devgn headlined project will launch later this year on Disney+ Hotstar VIP.

The Hotstar Specials series will soon go into production and will be shot across Mumbai. Produced by Applause Entertainment in association with BBC Studios India, the series is the Indian take on the successful British series – Luther. An engaging dark and gritty crime-drama series, it would bring together a unique storytelling format and powerful characters.

Excited about venturing into the webspace, Esha Deol Takhtani in a statement said that she was looking forward to working with Ajay Devgn. “As an actor, I believe in working on projects that would let me explore something new and engage me as a viewer as well. This series is a fresh take on the quintessential cop drama, with a grey overtone, something which has not been explored in the Indian context before. With the resounding success of the OTT space, I am charged up for my digital debut with this one and I am looking forward to working with Ajay Devgn after a long time who has been a fantastic co-star to me in many films,” the Dhoom actor said.

Sameer Nair, CEO, Applause Entertainment, said that they are certain that Esha’s presence will take the series a notch higher and add more spark to the story.

Announcing the ambitious project, Ajay Devgn had earlier called Rudra “the crime thriller of the year”. The Singham actor will don the role of a cop with grey shades for this whodunit drama.

Esha Deol was last seen in the critically acclaimed film Cakewalk.