Esha Deol joins Suniel Shetty’s debut OTT show Invisible Woman: ‘A project like this is truly fantastic’

Bollywood actor Esha Deol has boarded the cast of Suniel Shetty ‘s debut series Invisible Woman, the makers announced on Tuesday. The noir action thriller is backed by the film arm of Saregama India, Yoodlee Films, which is also making its debut in the digital space with the project.

The show is helmed by acclaimed Tamil director Rajesh M Selva, best known for Thoongaa Vanam and Kadaram Kondan.

Deol, 40, said she was drawn to the show instantly and is delighted to be teaming with Shetty, with whom she shared the screen in LOC: Kargil, One Two Three, among others.

“A project like this is truly fantastic. It explores an unusual genre. The story has mystery, intrigue and great scope for histrionics. And to work with Suniel Anna again is an absolute delight. Shooting has begun & it feels just great,” the actor, who is awaiting the release of her other show Rudra: The Edge of Darkness, said in a statement.

Siddharth Anand Kumar, Vice President – Films, Saregama India said they are thrilled to have Deol on board.

“We are just thrilled to have Esha on board and to have her join an amazing assembly of actors for our very first series. We needed someone like her to add another layer of talent to the ensemble and everybody is excited to have her aboard,” Kumar said.

Invisible Woman also stars Rahul Dev, Sudha Chandran, Chahat Tewani, Karanvir Sharma, Mihir Ahuja, Gargi Sawant, Mir Sarvar, Teena Singh, Siddharth Kher and Enakshi Ganguly.