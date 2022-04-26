scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Tuesday, April 26, 2022
Must Read

Escaype Live trailer: Social media turns into a horrific nightmare in this Siddharth series

Set in contemporary India, Escaype Live explores the different journeys of six people, as they struggle to win, fame and fortune on a social media app called Escaype live

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
April 26, 2022 5:24:00 pm
SiddharthSiddharth in Escaype Live (Photo: Hotstar)

The trailer of Disney Plus Hotstar’s Escaype Live, starring Siddharth, Jaaved Jaaferi and Shweta Tripathi Sharma among others, has just dropped. Set in the landscape of contemporary India, the series explores the different journeys of six people, as they struggle to win fame and fortune via a social media app called Escaype Live which promises big money to the winning contestant. The idea is for these content creators, with different paths but one goal, is to produce viral content and emerge victorious in a life-changing competition announced by Escaype Live. The competition gets intense and the stakes get higher.

However, the lines between virtual and reality begin to blur as contestants take some drastic steps to win. Going by the trailer, the show promises to be racy, thrilling and full of twists, as people lose all sense of themselves by the end.

More From Entertainment |Abhishek Bachchan says he can’t talk to strangers on phone: ‘I can’t call room service, Aishwarya has to, otherwise I won’t eat’

Siddharth, who plays the series lead, said, “What drew me to Escaype Live was the script and my character. It excited me that it dealt with social media, and while one has the freedom to do as they please, sometimes with anonymity and sometimes without, it also always brings up the ethical question of what is right and what is wrong. That to me is what makes the show explosive, yet exciting.”

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

Director Siddharth Kumar Tewary explains the reason by the show and its ideation, “At its core Escaype Live gives us an insight into the minds of people living in the world of social media. Are we ready? Or are we already in it?” He added.

Best of Express Premium

How I shrugged off my smartphone addict...Premium
How I shrugged off my smartphone addict...
Elon Musk’s Twitter: How his free...Premium
Elon Musk’s Twitter: How his free...
Schools vs riots: How AAP has tweaked p...Premium
Schools vs riots: How AAP has tweaked p...
No farmers, dealers at Mamata govt’s fl...Premium
No farmers, dealers at Mamata govt’s fl...
More Premium Stories

The cast also features Swastika Mukherjee, Plabita Borthakur, Waluscha D Souza, Ritvik Sahore, Sumedh Mudgalkar, Geetika Vidya Ohlyan, Jagjeet Sandhu, Rohit Chandel and child actor Aadyaa Sharma. The story has been penned by Jaya Mishra and Siddharth Kumar Tewary, and is produced by  One Life Studios.

The nine-episode series will drop on May 20.

🗞 Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access our in-depth reporting, explainers and opinions 🗞️

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Entertainment

Advertisement

Photos

27th Kolkata International Film Festival begins today

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Apr 26: Latest News

Advertisement