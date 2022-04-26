Escaype Live trailer: Social media turns into a horrific nightmare in this Siddharth series

The trailer of Disney Plus Hotstar’s Escaype Live, starring Siddharth, Jaaved Jaaferi and Shweta Tripathi Sharma among others, has just dropped. Set in the landscape of contemporary India, the series explores the different journeys of six people, as they struggle to win fame and fortune via a social media app called Escaype Live which promises big money to the winning contestant. The idea is for these content creators, with different paths but one goal, is to produce viral content and emerge victorious in a life-changing competition announced by Escaype Live. The competition gets intense and the stakes get higher.

However, the lines between virtual and reality begin to blur as contestants take some drastic steps to win. Going by the trailer, the show promises to be racy, thrilling and full of twists, as people lose all sense of themselves by the end.

Siddharth, who plays the series lead, said, “What drew me to Escaype Live was the script and my character. It excited me that it dealt with social media, and while one has the freedom to do as they please, sometimes with anonymity and sometimes without, it also always brings up the ethical question of what is right and what is wrong. That to me is what makes the show explosive, yet exciting.”

Director Siddharth Kumar Tewary explains the reason by the show and its ideation, “At its core Escaype Live gives us an insight into the minds of people living in the world of social media. Are we ready? Or are we already in it?” He added.

The cast also features Swastika Mukherjee, Plabita Borthakur, Waluscha D Souza, Ritvik Sahore, Sumedh Mudgalkar, Geetika Vidya Ohlyan, Jagjeet Sandhu, Rohit Chandel and child actor Aadyaa Sharma. The story has been penned by Jaya Mishra and Siddharth Kumar Tewary, and is produced by One Life Studios.

The nine-episode series will drop on May 20.