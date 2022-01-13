scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Thursday, January 13, 2022
Must Read

Eros Now announces new ‘spooky, scary’ series Barun Rai and the House on the Cliff

Produced by Eros International and Unicorn Motion Pictures, Barun Rai and the House on the Cliff series will start streaming on Eros Now from January 28.

By: PTI | Mumbai |
January 13, 2022 1:35:37 pm
Barun Rai and the House on the CliffFirst look poster of Barun Rai and the House on the Cliff series. (Photo: ErosNow/Twitter)

Streaming platform Eros Now on Thursday announced their new psychological horror series Barun Rai and the House on the Cliff, starring actor Priyanshu Chatterjee.

Produced by Eros International and Unicorn Motion Pictures, the six-episode series will start streaming on Eros Now from January 28, the streamer said in a statement.

The show revolves around a gifted parapsychologist detective who has the power to see what the regular eyes cannot, giving audiences a glimpse into the dark paranormal power tormenting the fictional town of Covid’s Head.

Chatterjee, best known for his 2001 romantic-drama movie Tum Bin, said he was thrilled to be part of the show as he personally loves horror as a genre.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png
In Premium |Ranjish Hi Sahi review: Nostalgia is a lazy crutch for this been-there-seen-it Voot Select show

“Barun Rai and the House on the Cliff is a bit different from what we have seen before as it mixes the elements of science with horror. I would love to know the audiences’ reactions to this series,” Chatterjee said in a statement.

Set in the 1970’s, Barun Rai and the House on the Cliff narrates the story of Harmesh and Soumili, who move into their dream home unbeknownst to the spate of mysterious suicides plaguing the area and local police force.

“Perplexed and alarmed by the high rate of unexplained deaths, the pair seek answers from detective Barun Rai – a specialist investigator famed for unravelling paranormal crimes.

“As the bridge between this world and the paranormal universe, detective Rai must win the trust and convince Harmesh and Soumili that the areas’ suicides are no coincidence, as the pair face otherworldly grave danger,” the official logline read.

Don't Miss These Stories
Click here for more

Barun Rai and the House on the Cliff is directed and produced by Sam Bhattacharjee, who earlier served as a visual effects supervisor on films like Baar Baar Dekho and Gold.

The series features will also feature actors Sid Makkar, Nyra Banerjee, along with British actors Tony Richardson, George Dawson, Emma Galliano and others.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
Advertisement

More Entertainment

Advertisement

Photos

Deepika Padukone, Sonu Sood, Yami Gautam: 9 celeb photos you should not miss

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Jan 13: Latest News

Advertisement