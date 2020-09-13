Eric Kripke defends The Boys season 2 release strategy after fans backlash

The second season of The Boys will conclude on October 9. (Photo: The Boys/Instagram)

The Boys showrunner Eric Kripke has addressed the criticism from fans over the staggered release of season two episodes, saying that it was a “creative choice” made by the show’s producers.

Season two of the satirical superhero series premiered on Amazon Prime Video on September 4.

However, unlike the debut season, the new season offered only three episodes initially with further episodes dropping over the next few weeks.

Fans have been upset over this change in release strategy and made their anger known by giving negative reviews for the show.

In an interview with The Wrap, Kripke said he understood that fans are “disappointed” and he will ensure that there is a better communication between the makers and the audiences in future.

“I get that people are disappointed and, frankly, looking back, we thought that we were communicating that we were weekly. Clearly, in hindsight, we had to do a lot more than we did to make sure that people weren’t surprised and disappointed.

“I would have done that differently. I mean, again, we announced it. But we should have neon-signed it on everything, clearly,” Kripke said.

The showrunner said the decision to drop weekly episodes was not made by Amazon.

“This was from the producers. We wanted this. It was a creative choice. So they may like it or not like it, but they have to at least respect that the people who are making the show wanted it to be released this way because we wanted to have time to sort of slow down a little bit and have conversations about everything. So they at least have to appreciate that it was a creative choice,” he added.

Kripke also questioned the fans who have been posting negative reviews about the show.

“We’re fine, and it’ll be fine, but it’s not fun to see bad reviews on a thing people actually love. Like, that doesn’t make the people who make the show feel good. I’ll say that,” he added.

The second season of The Boys will conclude on October 9.

