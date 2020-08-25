Enola Holmes trailer: Millie Bobby Brown is the new Sherlock in town

Millie Bobby Brown plays the titular character in Enola Holmes.

The trailer of Enola Holmes, starring Millie Bobby Brown, Helena Bonham Carter and Henry Cavill, is out, and it looks like the kind of mystery that Sherlock Holmes would surely appreciate.

The trailer gives us a short background of Enola and her upbringing, her relationship with her mother (Carter) and her brother, the famous detective Sherlock Holmes (Cavill). Enola’s mother goes missing and now her brothers Sherlock and Mycroft expect her to go to finishing school so she can find a place for herself in society, but she is set on finding her mother.

Watch the trailer of Enola Holmes here:

The film has been directed by Harry Bradbeer, who has previously directed Fleabag and Killing Eve. The treatment of Enola’s carefree nature and her direct communication with viewers is a stark reminder of the Phoebe Waller-Bridge series.

We have seen many actors play Sherlock Holmes before, most notably Benedict Cumberbatch and Robert Downey Jr in the recent past, and it looks like Henry Cavill is an able addition to the list.

Enola Holmes is based on the book series The Enola Holmes Mysteries by Nancy Springer. The film releases on Netflix on September 23.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd