Engineering Girls 2 promises to present fresh take on friendship and love, to premiere on this date

The teaser of the second season of The Viral Fever and ZEE5 show Engineering Girls is out. The show, starring Barkha Singh, Sejal Kumar and Kritika Avasthi in the lead roles, promises to present a fresh take on love and friendship. It will start streaming on August 27.

The five-episode series is set in an engineering college. Directed by Apoorv Singh Karki, it revolves around its three female leads Maggu, Sabu and Kiara and how they are beginning to get serious about life after college as it is their final year. While juggling with their studies, they also experience some misadventures in their personal lives. But they do find their ways of realising their dreams and coming out of every situation stronger.

The caption of the teaser says, “Girl’s hostel mein patakhe doobara footenge! Kiara, Magu & Sabu are back with a bang to live out their last days of college full masti mein.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ZEE5 (@zee5)

Talking about Engineering Girls 2, TVF Founder Arunabh Kumar said, “This show is very special to us as there are a lot of Female Founders and Engineers who are doing some amazing work in STEM fields, but we have rarely seen their perspective and world in mainstream content and Engineering Girls aimed to change that with the 1st season itself. Now with a partner like ZEE5, we hope to take this story forward as we collectively want to bust the stereotype that Engineering means just boys”.

Besides Engineering Girls 2, other TVF shows such as Pitchers Season 2, Tripling Season 3, Humorously Yours Season 3, and The Aam Aadmi Family Season 4 will soon start streaming on ZEE5.