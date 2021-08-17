Engineering Girls 2.0 trailer: Barkha Singh and gang are all set to make the most of college life

TVF show Engineering Girls 2.0 is back with a new season. On Tuesday, the makers shared the trailer of the second season of the show, which stars Barkha Singh, Sejal Kumar and Kritika Avasthi in the lead roles.

Just like the first season which was released in 2018, in the new season too, our heroines try to juggle their college life with their personal attachments and misadventures. Going by the clip, the series seems pretty generic, with its only standout feature being its three female leads.

The official synopsis of Engineering Girls 2.0 reads, “The Engineering girls are back. Maggu, Subu, and Kiara reunite for a rocking final year filled with more fun and misadventures.”

Talking about the show, Barkha Singh said in a statement, “Shooting for ‘Engineering Girls 2.0’ was so much fun but at the same time, it made me nostalgic about my final year of college where I too was eager to make memories to last a lifetime. This show has been special to all of us, and we hope that the audience give ‘Engineering Girls 2.0’ double the love they gave to the first season.”

Engineering Girls 2.0 will premiere on ZEE5 on August 27.