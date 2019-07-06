Emraan Hashmi starrer Netflix series Bard of Blood to premiere in September

Emraan Hashmi starrer Netflix original series Bard of Blood will start streaming from September 27, the makers announced on Saturday.

Co-produced by Bollywood megastar Shah Rukh Khan’s Red Chillies banner, the show is based on an espionage novel of the same name penned by Bilal Siddiqi.

Shah Rukh himself took to Twitter to announce the news and share the motion poster of the series. He wrote, “27th September, get ready for the action-packed series #BardOfBlood on @NetflixIndia!”

Apart from Emraan Hashmi, the series will also feature Vineet Kumar Singh, Shobhita Dhulipala, Kirti Kulhari and Rajit Kapoor among others in pivotal roles.

Bard of Blood’s main plotline revolves around four intelligence officers, who, before they are able to relay important information to the government, get caught by the enemy. Meanwhile, intelligence veteran Sadiq Sheikh, who is the handler of these compromised men, decides to embark on a dangerous mission to rescue his comrades. For this, he takes the help of a professor and a former spy Kabir Anand, who is quite familiar with all things Balochistan.