Emraan Hashmi on digital platforms: Artsy stories not staying behind

Bollywood actor Emraan Hashmi says he finds the digital platform interesting for new stories. “I think the whole practice of watching stories on a digital platform is very interesting. It is a big shift and many new stories are coming up. The viewers now have the choice to watch films and shows whenever they want. So, there are stories that earlier used to considered ‘artsy’ are not staying behind… those lines are not there. I am quite hopeful about this medium,” Emraan said.

His film Tigers recently released on ZEE5. Helmed by Academy Award-winning filmmaker Danis Tanovic, the movie has received a positive response.

Emraan’s new feature film Cheat India will hit the big screens on January 25, 2019.

Talking about his character in Cheat India, Emraan said, “The character is not over the top. It’s close to reality and at the same time, engaging. It is bringing an issue to the forefront through the film,” he said. The film addresses the issue of existing corruption in the field of education. He felt that the film could be a conversation starter on the matter.

He is also working on Bard of Blood, an adaptation of an eponymous book written by Bilal Siddiqui. The show is being produced by Shah Rukh Khan’s production house Red Chillies Entertainment.

Asked about who would he like to work within the near future, Emraan said: “Instead of taking names, I would like to talk about the idea. I do not know what I will do next but when I hear a script, it has to resonate with me… That is important. I also prefer to work with people whom I can gel well with. So, let’s see.”