Emraan Hashmi on The Bard of Blood: It will challenge me as an actor

Emraan Hashmi says he is excited to make his Netflix debut with superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s Red Chillies Entertainment’s production The Bard of Blood. The 39-year-old actor, who will be playing the lead in the show based on a bestselling 2015 book of the same name by Bilal Siddiq, said the series will challenge him as a performer.

“Three years after launching Bilal’s The Bard Of Blood, I will play the protagonist – Kabir Anand. That’s destiny. I am really excited to be a part of this new form of storytelling where content has no boundaries and the world is your audience. It will be a thrilling, edge-of-the seat experience that will challenge me as an actor to bring out my best,” Emraan said in a statement.

Emraan Hashmi also tweeted about the show and wrote, “To be, or not to be’… The answer is to be. Ready ‘to be’ Kabir Anand. Excited to be a part of this thrilling journey !! 😀”

The political thriller is set against the backdrop of the Indian subcontinent, and revolves around an expelled spy (Emraan) who is recalled from his new life as a Shakespeare professor to save his country and former love.

The Bard Of Blood will be released as an eight-episode series and will be filmed in Hindi, English and Urdu.

