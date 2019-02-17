Emraan Hashmi gets ready to film the last schedule of Netflix’s The Bard of Blood

Emraan Hashmi is off to Rajasthan to shoot the last schedule of Netflix’s upcoming original eight-episode web television series The Bard of Blood. The series is based on the espionage thriller novel of the same name by 23-year-old author Bilal Siddiqi.

Advertising

Hashmi, who recently starred in the film Why Cheat India, is making his web series debut with The Bard of Blood. The series is being produced jointly by Netflix and Shah Rukh Khan’s production banner Red Chillies Entertainment.

Rajasthan bound. Sunday morning flights are like #whyowhy. Gearing for the last sched. of #bardofblood😀 pic.twitter.com/g6WqSIweHU — Emraan Hashmi (@emraanhashmi) February 17, 2019

Emraan Hashmi tweeted a photo of himself in a flight, and wrote, “Rajasthan bound. Sunday morning flights are like #whyowhy. Gearing for the last sched. of #bardofblood😀.”

The series went on floors in October last year. The show is set against the backdrop of the Indian subcontinent. The multilingual series will tell the story of an expelled spy, Kabir Anand, who is recalled from his new life as a Shakespeare professor in Panchgani to save his country and a long-lost love.

The book’s synopsis on Amazon claims the story will take the viewers “on a thrilling journey from the power corridors of RAW to the war-torn terrain of Balochistan.”

The synopsis continues, “In Delhi, ex-RAW boss Lieutenant General Sadiq Sheikh is killed by a double agent. Sadiq’s killer is a man who knows too much and is part of a diabolical plot to create what might become the Third World War. In Mumbai, literature professor Kabir Anand is settling down into his new life, when a call from the PMO thrusts him back into the world he is trying hard to forget. A brilliant agent who served under Sadiq Sheikh, Kabir has been forced to leave RAW because of a disastrous mission in Balochistan in 2006 that was undertaken as part of the Indian secret service’s covert support of the Balochi rebels against the Pakistan government. Kabir must now revisit those ghosts, avenge his mentor and face his deadliest enemies—Mullah Omar and the ISI—while racing against time to save his country.”

Advertising

Emraan Hashmi plays the role of Kabir Anand in the series, which is being filmed in in Hindi, English and Urdu.