Emraan Hashmi wraps up Bard of Blood shoot

Emraan Hashmi has wrapped the shoot of his upcoming Netflix original series Bard of Blood. The actor, who plays Kabir Anand in the series, took to Twitter and shared a couple of photos from the wrap party. He thanked Shah Rukh Khan “for leading the way” and announced that the first seven episodes of the series will soon stream on Netflix.

He wrote, “Started off as a kickass espionage thriller book written by @BilalS158.& now delivering 7 piping episodes on @netflix very soon. Thank you @iamsrk for leading the way. #ribhudasgupta 4 captaining this ship. @_GauravVerma at the helm of things. Kudos to the entire team. @mayankis”

The multi-lingual series narrates the story of an expelled spy, Kabir Anand, who is recalled from his new life as a Shakespeare professor in Panchgani to save his country and a long-lost love.

Producer Gaurav Verma also took to Twitter and wrote, “It’s a warp for #BardOfBlood! What an amazing team – y’all are rockstars! Thank you”

Bard of Blood is an adaptation of Bilal Siddiqi’s novel The Bard of Blood.

The series has been filmed in Hindi, English and Urdu.