Toggle Menu
Emraan Hashmi wraps up Bard of Blood shoothttps://indianexpress.com/article/entertainment/web-series/emraan-hashmi-bard-of-blood-wrap-shah-rukh-khan-5631490/

Emraan Hashmi wraps up Bard of Blood shoot

Emraan Hashmi has wrapped the shoot of his debut Netflix series Bard of Blood. The Red Chillies Entertainment production is based on Bilal Siddiqi's novel The Bard of Blood.

emraan hashmi bard of blood
Netflix series Bard of Blood is based on the book with the same name, written by Bilal Siddiqi. (Source: Emraan Hashmi/Twitter)

Emraan Hashmi has wrapped the shoot of his upcoming Netflix original series Bard of Blood. The actor, who plays Kabir Anand in the series, took to Twitter and shared a couple of photos from the wrap party. He thanked Shah Rukh Khan “for leading the way” and announced that the first seven episodes of the series will soon stream on Netflix.

He wrote, “Started off as a kickass espionage thriller book written by @BilalS158.& now delivering 7 piping episodes on @netflix very soon. Thank you @iamsrk for leading the way. #ribhudasgupta 4 captaining this ship. @_GauravVerma at the helm of things. Kudos to the entire team. @mayankis”

The multi-lingual series narrates the story of an expelled spy, Kabir Anand, who is recalled from his new life as a Shakespeare professor in Panchgani to save his country and a long-lost love.

Emraan Hashmi wraps Netlflix series Bard of Blood
Emraan Hashmi wraps Netlflix series Bard of Blood. (Source: Emraan Hashmi/Twitter)
shah rukh khan bard of blood
Netflix series Bard of Blood is produced by Shah Rukh Khan’s Red Chillies Entertainment. (Source: Emraan Hashmi/Twitter)
Emraan Hashmi thanked Shah Rukh Khan for the project. (Source: Emraan Hashmi/Twitter)

Producer Gaurav Verma also took to Twitter and wrote, “It’s a warp for #BardOfBlood! What an amazing team – y’all are rockstars! Thank you”

Advertising

Bard of Blood is an adaptation of Bilal Siddiqi’s novel The Bard of Blood.

The series has been filmed in Hindi, English and Urdu.

Don't Miss
Manohar Parrikar obituary: From IIT graduate to four-time Goa CM
Vivek Oberoi dons different looks for PM Narendra Modi biopic

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 Dick Dale aka King of Surf Guitar dies at 81
2 Over 31,000 film reels destroyed at National Films Archives of India: CAG report
3 Breakout movies at SXSW you’ll want to know about