An actor is probably the most insecure person: Emraan Hashmi

Emraan Hashmi says an actor always tends to be insecure as it is tough to survive in the entertainment industry, which requires one to stay relevant.

Advertising

The actor, who has established himself as a versatile performer in his close to two-decade-long career in Hindi film industry, believes the struggle to survive in showbiz is never ending.

“An actor is probably the most insecure person. Anyone who tells you he’s not insecure is lying. From being relevant, to staying alive in a really competitive terrain, it’s not easy,” Emraan told PTI in an interview.

“Everyone’s struggling to stay afloat. That’s the nature of the business and that’s what’s fun about it. It’s not easy, but it’s a high. Everything has to lead to the next thing. I don’t have a road map. It’s just holding on to the next opportunity and moving on. It’s been 18 years for me in the industry. There are so many new people coming on the block, it’s insane. You’ve got to be on your toes,” he added.

Advertising

The actor said he is enjoying the current phase of his career where he is getting opportunities to play good roles, starting with Indian intelligence agent Kabir Anand on Netflix India Original Bard of Blood.

“It’s the best time for me. There are films I’ve reluctantly done in the past to keep the gas burning, for bread and butter. They were far from my ideology, thought process and my aesthetics. But it’s a great time now with platforms like Netflix coming up, there are realistic films coming out,” he added.

The seven-episode series is based on Bilal Siddiqi’s bestselling book of the same name.

It chronicles the story of an excommunicated RAW agent Kabir Anand– acourageous analyst and a sleeper agent –who takes on a covert mission in Balochistan when four Indian spies are captured; the mission soon turns south and Kabir must face his demons from the past.

The 40-year-old actor said he had read the book and three episodes were already written when he joined the series.

“I had to begin by understanding where Kabir Anand comes from. He has angst, he’s fighting his demons, ghosts from the past. Just getting into his head was a difficult process.”

“I’ve never done something like this –the spy zone. The show will go to 190 countries so it’ll involve slightly different kind of performance. Understated, real, raw, authentic and nothing that’s unbelievable. Even the action is fantastical but not unbelievable,” he added.

Emraan said looking back, he is extremely happy with the way the show turned out and hopes for a second season too.

“This show one went on for five months. Unlike films, where your character arch will last probably two hours, here it’s a longer arch, so many artistes and tracks.

“It’s a relief that we have got the work done very well. We have hit bull’s eye with this one. I still want to play Kabir Anand so fingers crossed for season two. That’s a good thing with web series, they can continue,” he added.

The series also features Viineet Kumar, Sobhita Dhulipala, Jaideep Ahlawat, Kirti Kulhari and Rajit Kapoor among others.

Advertising

Bard of Blood, produced by superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s banner Red Chillies Entertainment, starts streaming from September 27.