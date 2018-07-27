Follow Us:
Friday, July 27, 2018
Emraan Hashmi becomes the face of Netflix’s Bard of Blood

Emraan Hashmi will play the lead role in Netflix's Bard of Blood. The Indian original is based on a book of the same name by Bilal Siddiqi and is being produced by Shah Rukh Khan's Red Chillies Entertainment.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Published: July 27, 2018 3:39:08 pm
emraan hashmi in netflix's bard of blood Emraan Hashmi will play Kabir Anand in Netflix’s Bard of Blood.
Netflix today announced the lead actor for its upcoming original series, Bard of Blood. Emraan Hashmi is all set to star in the show that is based on the book of the same name by Bilal Siddiqi.

Emraan Hashmi took to Twitter to share the same as he wrote, “‘To be, or not to be’… The answer is to be. Ready ‘to be’ Kabir Anand. Excited to be a part of this thrilling journey !! 😀”

Bard of Blood is being produced by Shah Rukh Khan’s Red Chillies Entertainment. The show’s premise is about an expelled spy who is recalled into his line of duty to save the country and his love. His new life has him working as a professor who teaches works of Shakespeare in Panchgani. He will have to use his combat skills, intellect to save his country while still dealing with his past as he is stuck in a race against time.

Netflix India shared this small clip on Twitter featuring Emraan Hashmi along with the caption, “God has given you one face and you make another. Emraan Hashmi is Kabir Anand in The Bard of Blood! @iamsrk @emraanhashmi @RedChilliesEnt”

Red Chillies Entertainment tweeted, “Big news: We have found our leading man! @emraanhashmi to play Kabir Anand in our adaptation of @BilalS158’s ’The Bard Of Blood’ for @NetflixIndia!
Cannot wait for the action to begin! #EmraanInBardOfBlood @iamsrk @VenkyMysore @_GauravVerma”

Earlier, Shah Rukh Khan had said, “We have always tried to create world class content and entertainment from India. Netflix has shown that Indian stories have a global audience and we would love to use this platform and its reach to tell more stories.”

In an earlier statement, the makers had declared, “The series will be shot on location and the characters will interact in Hindi, Urdu, English and other languages.”

