scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Nov 01, 2022

Emmy-winning actor Yahya Abdul-Mateen II to lead Marvel’s Wonder Man show

This would be the third time that Yahya Abdul-Mateen II will play a major comic book character as the actor has previously portrayed the villain Black Manta in 2018's Aquaman and his Emmy-winning role as Dr Manhattan in HBO's 2019 series Watchmen.

Yahya Abdul-Mateen IIYahya Abdul-Mateen II look from Ambulance film. (Photo: ambulancethemovie/Instagram)

American actor Yahya Abdul-Mateen II has been cast to star as the lead in the Disney+ series Wonder Man, where he will be playing the role of Simon Williams. According to Variety, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings director Destin Daniel Cretton is developing this project with head writer Andrew Guest. In the comics, Williams is the son of a wealthy businessman whose company, Williams Innovations, is forced out of business owing to competition from Stark Industries.

A desperate Simon then seeks help from Baron Zemo, who grants him abilities and instructs him to infiltrate and betray the Avengers. However, Simon eventually joins the Avengers and is even a founding member of the West Coast Avengers, a spin-off team. Currently, it’s uncertain how much of this plot will be included in the upcoming series.

It does seem likely that William’s comic history as an actor and stunt performer will be explored in the show, as Ben Kingsley is set to return as failed-actor-turned-reformed-villain Trevor Slattery, which he originated in 2013’s Iron Man 3 and reprised in Shang-Chi.

This would be the third time that the actor will play a major comic book character as Mateen has previously portrayed the villain Black Manta in 2018’s Aquaman and his Emmy-winning role as Dr Manhattan in HBO’s 2019 series Watchmen.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Bending norms through football and activism: Meet India’s delegates at ge...Premium
Bending norms through football and activism: Meet India’s delegates at ge...
Andaman ‘sex assault’ survivor: ‘Locked inside for thre...Premium
Andaman ‘sex assault’ survivor: ‘Locked inside for thre...
Morbi bridge collapse: Company under scanner involved since 2008, latest ...Premium
Morbi bridge collapse: Company under scanner involved since 2008, latest ...
Rise in incremental spending: Govt stares at a steeper fiscal challengePremium
Rise in incremental spending: Govt stares at a steeper fiscal challenge
Don't Miss These Stories
Click here for more

He’s already set to reprise Black Manta in filmmaker James Wan’s Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, currently scheduled for Christmas 2023.

Apart from Mateen, the sequel will also star original cast members Amber Heard, Nicole Kidman, Temuera Morrison, Patrick Wilson and Dolph Lundgren. New stars to join the cast of the forthcoming action flick include Indya Moore and Jani Zhao.

First published on: 01-11-2022 at 12:10:45 pm
Next Story

Tripti Dimri, Babil Khan-starrer Qala set for December release on Netflix

Explained Today | Make sense of the news with our daily explainers on a range of topics
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

aishwarya bachchan
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan turns 49: What Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan said about her
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Nov 01: Latest News
Advertisement