Emmy Awards 2026 full winners list: Matthew Rhys, Jean Smart make history; The Pitt wins big

Emmy Awards 2026 full winners list: The 78th Emmy Awards took place in Los Angeles on Monday, which saw veteran actor Jean Smart make history by winning the Lead Actress in a Comedy Series honour yet again for season 5 of HBO Max’s Hacks. Smart not only became the first woman to win best actress for each season of a show, since Hacks premiered in 2021, but also tied with Allison Janney for most Emmy wins. Both the actors have secured eight trophies yet, a record they share with Cloris Leachman and Julia Louis-Dreyfus.

Another historic winner at this year’s Emmys was actor Matthew Rhys who won ‘Lead actor in a comedy series’ for Widow’s Bay and ‘Lead actor in a limited or anthology series or movie’ for The Beast in Me. No one other actor has previously won two lead actor categories on the same night. With his ‘Lead actor in a drama series’ win for The Americans in 2018, Rhys is now the only actor who has won the award in all three categories for a leading actor.