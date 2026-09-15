Emmy Awards 2026 full winners list: Matthew Rhys, Jean Smart make history; The Pitt wins big

Emmy Awards 2026 full winners list: Jean Smart became the only woman to win an Emmy for every season of a show, having won for every season of Hacks since 2021.

By: Entertainment Desk
6 min readMumbaiSep 15, 2026 09:14 AM IST
emmy awards 2026 winners listEmmy Awards 2026 full winners list: Jean Smart and Matthew Rhys win top honours. (Photo: AP)
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Emmy Awards 2026 full winners list: The 78th Emmy Awards took place in Los Angeles on Monday, which saw veteran actor Jean Smart make history by winning the Lead Actress in a Comedy Series honour yet again for season 5 of HBO Max’s Hacks. Smart not only became the first woman to win best actress for each season of a show, since Hacks premiered in 2021, but also tied with Allison Janney for most Emmy wins. Both the actors have secured eight trophies yet, a record they share with Cloris Leachman and Julia Louis-Dreyfus.

Another historic winner at this year’s Emmys was actor Matthew Rhys who won ‘Lead actor in a comedy series’ for Widow’s Bay and ‘Lead actor in a limited or anthology series or movie’ for The Beast in Me. No one other actor has previously won two lead actor categories on the same night. With his ‘Lead actor in a drama series’ win for The Americans in 2018, Rhys is now the only actor who has won the award in all three categories for a leading actor.

Full winners list

Best Drama Series

The Pitt – Winner
The Diplomat
The Gilded Age
A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms
Paradise
Pluribus
Slow Horses
Your Friends & Neighbors

Best Comedy Series

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Abbott Elementary, “Ballgame” – Randall Einhorn
The Bear, “Bears” – Christopher Storer
The Chair Company, “Life Goes by Too F**king Fast, It Really Does.” – Andrew DeYoung
Widow’s Bay, “Welcome to Widow’s Bay!” – Hiro Murai – Winner
Hacks, “Hacks (Finale)” – Lucia Aniello
The Ms. Pat Show, “Give It Arrest” – Mary Lou Belli

Lead actress in a comedy series

Quinta Brunson – Abbott Elementary
Ayo Edebiri – The Bear
Jean Smart, Hacks – Winner
Elle Fanning – Margo’s Got Money Troubles
Lisa Kudrow – The Comeback

Lead actor in a comedy series

Yahya Abdul-Mateen II – Wonder Man
Steve Carell – Rooster
Matthew Rhys – Widow’s Bay – Winner
Jason Segel – Shrinking
Martin Short – Only Murders in the Building

Lead actor in a drama series

Sterling K. Brown – Paradise
Gary Oldman – Slow Horses
Mark Ruffalo – Task
Noah Wyle – The Pitt – Winner
Rufus Sewell – The Diplomat

Lead actress in a drama series

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Carrie Coon – The Gilded Age
Chase Infiniti – The Testaments
Keri Russell – The Diplomat
Rhea Seehorn – Pluribus – Winner
Zendaya – Euphoria

Lead actor in a limited or anthology series or movie

Riz Ahmed – Bait
Jason Bateman – Black Rabbit
Matthew Rhys – The Beast in Me – Winner
Charlie Hunnam – Monster: The Ed Gein Story
Oscar Isaac – Beef

Supporting actor in a drama series

Patrick Ball – The Pitt
Billy Crudup – The Morning Show
Shawn Hatosy – The Pitt
Gerran Howell – The Pitt
Jack Lowden – Slow Horses
Tom Pelphrey – Task – Winner
Carlos-Manuel Vesga – Pluribus

Supporting actress in a drama series

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Taylor Dearden – The Pitt
Fiona Dourif – The Pitt
Allison Janney – The Diplomat – Winner
Katherine LaNasa – The Pitt
Sepideh Moafi – The Pitt
Julianne Nicholson – Paradise
Karolina Wydra – Pluribus

Supporting actor in a comedy series

Colman Domingo – The Four Seasons
Paul W. Downs – Hacks
Harrison Ford – Shrinking
Nick Offerman – Margo’s Got Money Troubles
Stephen Root – Widow’s BayWinner
Michael Urie – Shrinking
Tyler James Williams – Abbott Elementary

Supporting actress in a comedy series

Dale Dickey – Widow’s Bay
Hannah Einbinder – Hacks
Janelle James – Abbott Elementary
Kate O’Flynn – Widow’s Bay – Winner
Michelle Pfeiffer – Margo’s Got Money Troubles
Megan Stalter – Hacks
Jessica Williams – Shrinking

Lead actress in a limited or anthology series or movie

Claire Danes – The Beast in Me
Sally Field – Remarkably Bright Creatures – Winner
Carey Mulligan – Beef
Sarah Pidgeon – Love Story: John F. Kennedy Jr. & Carolyn Bessette
Sarah Snook – All Her Fault

Reality competition series

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Dancing with the Stars
RuPaul’s Drag Race
The Traitors – WINNER
Survivor
Top Chef

Variety series

The Daily Show
Jimmy Kimmel Live!
Last Week Tonight with John Oliver
The Late Show with Stephen Colbert – WINNER
Saturday Night Live

Limited or Anthology Series

All Her Fault
The Beast in Me
Beef
DTF St. Louis – Winner
Love Story: John F. Kennedy Jr. and Carolyn Bessette

Directing for a drama series

The Gilded Age, “My Mind Is Made Up” – Salli Richardson Whitfield
Paradise, “Exodus” – Hanelle M. Culpepper
The Pitt, “12:00 P.M.” – Noah Wyle
Pluribus, “We Is Us” – Vince Gilligan
Slow Horses, “Scars” – Saul Metzstein – Winner
Task, “Out Beyond Ideas of Wrongdoing and Rightdoing, There Is a River.” – Salli Richardson Whitfield

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Directing for a comedy series

Abbott Elementary, “Ballgame” – Randall Einhorn
The Bear, “Bears” – Christopher Storer
The Chair Company, “Life Goes by Too F**king Fast, It Really Does.” – Andrew DeYoung
Widow’s Bay, “Welcome to Widow’s Bay!” – Hiro Murai – Winner
Hacks, “Hacks (Finale)” – Lucia Aniello
The Ms. Pat Show, “Give It Arrest” – Mary Lou Belli

Writing for a comedy series

Dale Dickey – Widow’s Bay
Hannah Einbinder – Hacks
Janelle James – Abbott Elementary
Kate O’Flynn – Widow’s Bay – Winner
Michelle Pfeiffer – Margo’s Got Money Troubles
Megan Stalter – Hacks
Jessica Williams – Shrinking

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Writing for a drama series

The Diplomat, “Amagansett” – Peter Ackerman, Debora Cahn
The Pitt, “1:00 P.M.” – Kirsten Pierre-Geyfman, R. Scott Gemmill
The Pitt, “12:00 P.M.” – Valerie Chu
Pluribus, “We Is Us” – Vince Gilligan – Winner
Slow Horses, “Scars” – Will Smith
Task, “A Still Small Voice” – Brad Ingelsby

Bob Hope Humanitarian Award

Michael J. Fox

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