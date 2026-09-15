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Emmy Awards 2026 full winners list: Matthew Rhys, Jean Smart make history; The Pitt wins big
Emmy Awards 2026 full winners list: Jean Smart became the only woman to win an Emmy for every season of a show, having won for every season of Hacks since 2021.
Emmy Awards 2026 full winners list: The 78th Emmy Awards took place in Los Angeles on Monday, which saw veteran actor Jean Smart make history by winning the Lead Actress in a Comedy Series honour yet again for season 5 of HBO Max’s Hacks. Smart not only became the first woman to win best actress for each season of a show, since Hacks premiered in 2021, but also tied with Allison Janney for most Emmy wins. Both the actors have secured eight trophies yet, a record they share with Cloris Leachman and Julia Louis-Dreyfus.
Another historic winner at this year’s Emmys was actor Matthew Rhys who won ‘Lead actor in a comedy series’ for Widow’s Bay and ‘Lead actor in a limited or anthology series or movie’ for The Beast in Me. No one other actor has previously won two lead actor categories on the same night. With his ‘Lead actor in a drama series’ win for The Americans in 2018, Rhys is now the only actor who has won the award in all three categories for a leading actor.
Full winners list
Best Drama Series
The Pitt – Winner
The Diplomat
The Gilded Age
A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms
Paradise
Pluribus
Slow Horses
Your Friends & Neighbors
Best Comedy Series
Abbott Elementary, “Ballgame” – Randall Einhorn
The Bear, “Bears” – Christopher Storer
The Chair Company, “Life Goes by Too F**king Fast, It Really Does.” – Andrew DeYoung
Widow’s Bay, “Welcome to Widow’s Bay!” – Hiro Murai – Winner
Hacks, “Hacks (Finale)” – Lucia Aniello
The Ms. Pat Show, “Give It Arrest” – Mary Lou Belli
Lead actress in a comedy series
Quinta Brunson – Abbott Elementary
Ayo Edebiri – The Bear
Jean Smart, Hacks – Winner
Elle Fanning – Margo’s Got Money Troubles
Lisa Kudrow – The Comeback
Lead actor in a comedy series
Yahya Abdul-Mateen II – Wonder Man
Steve Carell – Rooster
Matthew Rhys – Widow’s Bay – Winner
Jason Segel – Shrinking
Martin Short – Only Murders in the Building
Lead actor in a drama series
Sterling K. Brown – Paradise
Gary Oldman – Slow Horses
Mark Ruffalo – Task
Noah Wyle – The Pitt – Winner
Rufus Sewell – The Diplomat
Lead actress in a drama series
Carrie Coon – The Gilded Age
Chase Infiniti – The Testaments
Keri Russell – The Diplomat
Rhea Seehorn – Pluribus – Winner
Zendaya – Euphoria
Lead actor in a limited or anthology series or movie
Riz Ahmed – Bait
Jason Bateman – Black Rabbit
Matthew Rhys – The Beast in Me – Winner
Charlie Hunnam – Monster: The Ed Gein Story
Oscar Isaac – Beef
Supporting actor in a drama series
Patrick Ball – The Pitt
Billy Crudup – The Morning Show
Shawn Hatosy – The Pitt
Gerran Howell – The Pitt
Jack Lowden – Slow Horses
Tom Pelphrey – Task – Winner
Carlos-Manuel Vesga – Pluribus
Supporting actress in a drama series
Taylor Dearden – The Pitt
Fiona Dourif – The Pitt
Allison Janney – The Diplomat – Winner
Katherine LaNasa – The Pitt
Sepideh Moafi – The Pitt
Julianne Nicholson – Paradise
Karolina Wydra – Pluribus
Supporting actor in a comedy series
Colman Domingo – The Four Seasons
Paul W. Downs – Hacks
Harrison Ford – Shrinking
Nick Offerman – Margo’s Got Money Troubles
Stephen Root – Widow’s Bay – Winner
Michael Urie – Shrinking
Tyler James Williams – Abbott Elementary
Supporting actress in a comedy series
Dale Dickey – Widow’s Bay
Hannah Einbinder – Hacks
Janelle James – Abbott Elementary
Kate O’Flynn – Widow’s Bay – Winner
Michelle Pfeiffer – Margo’s Got Money Troubles
Megan Stalter – Hacks
Jessica Williams – Shrinking
Lead actress in a limited or anthology series or movie
Claire Danes – The Beast in Me
Sally Field – Remarkably Bright Creatures – Winner
Carey Mulligan – Beef
Sarah Pidgeon – Love Story: John F. Kennedy Jr. & Carolyn Bessette
Sarah Snook – All Her Fault
Reality competition series
Dancing with the Stars
RuPaul’s Drag Race
The Traitors – WINNER
Survivor
Top Chef
Variety series
The Daily Show
Jimmy Kimmel Live!
Last Week Tonight with John Oliver
The Late Show with Stephen Colbert – WINNER
Saturday Night Live
Limited or Anthology Series
All Her Fault
The Beast in Me
Beef
DTF St. Louis – Winner
Love Story: John F. Kennedy Jr. and Carolyn Bessette
Directing for a drama series
The Gilded Age, “My Mind Is Made Up” – Salli Richardson Whitfield
Paradise, “Exodus” – Hanelle M. Culpepper
The Pitt, “12:00 P.M.” – Noah Wyle
Pluribus, “We Is Us” – Vince Gilligan
Slow Horses, “Scars” – Saul Metzstein – Winner
Task, “Out Beyond Ideas of Wrongdoing and Rightdoing, There Is a River.” – Salli Richardson Whitfield
Directing for a comedy series
Abbott Elementary, “Ballgame” – Randall Einhorn
The Bear, “Bears” – Christopher Storer
The Chair Company, “Life Goes by Too F**king Fast, It Really Does.” – Andrew DeYoung
Widow’s Bay, “Welcome to Widow’s Bay!” – Hiro Murai – Winner
Hacks, “Hacks (Finale)” – Lucia Aniello
The Ms. Pat Show, “Give It Arrest” – Mary Lou Belli
Writing for a comedy series
Dale Dickey – Widow’s Bay
Hannah Einbinder – Hacks
Janelle James – Abbott Elementary
Kate O’Flynn – Widow’s Bay – Winner
Michelle Pfeiffer – Margo’s Got Money Troubles
Megan Stalter – Hacks
Jessica Williams – Shrinking
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Writing for a drama series
The Diplomat, “Amagansett” – Peter Ackerman, Debora Cahn
The Pitt, “1:00 P.M.” – Kirsten Pierre-Geyfman, R. Scott Gemmill
The Pitt, “12:00 P.M.” – Valerie Chu
Pluribus, “We Is Us” – Vince Gilligan – Winner
Slow Horses, “Scars” – Will Smith
Task, “A Still Small Voice” – Brad Ingelsby
Bob Hope Humanitarian Award
Michael J. Fox
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