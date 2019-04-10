Toggle Menu
Emma Corrin to play Princess Diana in The Crown season 4https://indianexpress.com/article/entertainment/web-series/emma-corrin-princess-diana-the-crown-season-4-netflix-5667965/

Emma Corrin to play Princess Diana in The Crown season 4

Emma Corrin, who will be playing Princess Diana in Netflix's The Crown, had a guest part on the PBS series Grantchester and the upcoming projects Pennyworth for TV and Misbehaviour for the big screen.

Emma Corrin will join The Crown in the series’ fourth season. (Photo: Emma Corrin/Instagram)

Lady Diana Spencer, aka Princess Diana, is joining Netflix’s The Crown.

British newcomer Emma Corrin will play the ill-fated future wife of Prince Charles in the drama series.

Corrin’s credits include a guest part on the PBS series Grantchester and the upcoming projects Pennyworth for TV and Misbehaviour for the big screen.

In a statement Tuesday, Corrin said she was honored to be joining “The Crown” and called the late Diana an “icon” who remains an inspiration.

Advertising
Emma Corrin in The Crown
Emma Corrin shared the news of her being a part of The Crown on her Instagram account.

Series creator Peter Morgan said Corrin has Diana’s youthful innocence and beauty, along with the range to portray her shift from teenage anonymity to fame.

Corrin will join The Crown in season four. The drama’s third season is due out this year, with the date has yet to be announced.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 At 14, Marsai Martin is a Hollywood mogul in the making
2 Boney Kapoor heaps praise on Ajith Kumar
3 Kangana Ranaut's next directorial to be an epic action drama