Emily Watson set to lead the cast of thriller Too Close

Too Close is based on actor-author Clara Salaman's novel of the same name. Emily Watson will play Dr Emma Robinson who is sent to assess a suspect, Connie, ahead of her trial.

Emily Watson was last seen playing a scientist in the critically acclaimed HBO show, Chernobyl.

Chernobyl actor Emily Watson is set to star in channel ITV’s upcoming psychological thriller Too Close.

According to Variety, Watson will play Dr Emma Robinson who is sent to assess a suspect, Connie, ahead of her trial.

“Connie has a searing insight into Emma’s deepest insecurities and their sessions become a complex psychological game,” the logline read.

The series will be produced by Snowed-In Productions, a sister company of author JK Rowling’s Bronte Film and Television.

The miniseries is based on actor-author Clara Salaman’s novel of the same name, which she wrote under the pseudonym Natalie Daniels.

Salaman is working on the screen adaption of the book as well.

“Too Close is a brilliant script where you are never sure who has the power the psychologist or her patient, or whether Connie is the monster she’s portrayed as.

“I’m delighted that Emily Watson is going to play Emma, who will be phenomenal and I’m looking forward to working with Ruth Kenley-Letts and the team at Snowed-In Productions to bring this fantastic adaptation to ITV,” ITV drama boss Polly Hill said.

