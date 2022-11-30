scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Nov 30, 2022

Emily in Paris Season 3 trailer: Lily Collins tries to balance work and romance all for the love of Paris

Emily in Paris Season 3, starring Lily Collins in the lead role, is set to premiere on Netflix on December 21.

Emily In ParisThe third season of Emily In Paris will stream on Netflix. (Photo: Stéphanie Branchu/Netflix © 2022)

The trailer of the third season of Lily Collins‘ romantic comedy series Emily in Paris has been released, and it gives the answer to the cliffhanger the second season ended on. Emily is seen trying to pull off two jobs in Paris – in her old marketing firm Savoir and the new company started by her ex-boss Sylvie.

Emily is seen trying to pull off a classic ‘Emily move’ as she tries to balance two jobs without either of the bosses knowing about it. The trailer shows her personal life too at crossroads with Alfie’s offer of leaving Paris with him and former lover Gabriel back with his ex-girlfriend Camille.
Also Read |Emily in Paris S2 review: Emily’s candy floss world is pure guilty pleasure

The previous two seasons of Emily in Paris showed the life of Emily, a Chicago-based employee, who gets a transfer to the city of her dreams, Paris. As Emily blends in the culture, her sharpness and zeal help her make headway in the otherwise hostile workplace.

Emily gets romantically involved with her neighbour and chef named Gabriele (played by Lucas Bravo) only to later realise that he is in a relationship with her new friend Camille (played by Camille Razat). Paul Forman plays Nicolas De Leon, the crown prince of his luxurious family business and Melia Kreiling will be seen as Sofia Sideris, a Greek who comes to showcase her work at Camille’s gallery.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key- November 30, 2022: Why you should read ‘Cyber-Attack’ or ‘China...Premium
UPSC Key- November 30, 2022: Why you should read ‘Cyber-Attack’ or ‘China...
Let’s just stop calling soil “dirt”Premium
Let’s just stop calling soil “dirt”
Money to fight climate change: Are taxes the answer?Premium
Money to fight climate change: Are taxes the answer?
Gujarat elections | Sitting MLA in the shade; it’s a Yogi Adityanath show...Premium
Gujarat elections | Sitting MLA in the shade; it’s a Yogi Adityanath show...

The third season of Emily in Paris will comprise of 10 episodes and is directed by Andy Fleming, Erinn Ehrlich, Peter Lauer and Katina Medina Mora. The show brings back its creator Darren Star.

Emily in Paris Season 3 is set to premiere on Netflix on December 21.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 30-11-2022 at 09:19:53 pm
Next Story

Pele admitted to hospital with worsening condition: Report

Decision 2022 | Our election coverage from Gujarat and Himachal, stay updated
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

ie-banner

ie-banner

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

Parineeti Chopra
Parineeti Chopra’s family holiday in London
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Nov 30: Latest News
Advertisement
close