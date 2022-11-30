Emily in Paris Season 3 trailer: Lily Collins tries to balance work and romance all for the love of Paris

The trailer of the third season of Lily Collins‘ romantic comedy series Emily in Paris has been released, and it gives the answer to the cliffhanger the second season ended on. Emily is seen trying to pull off two jobs in Paris – in her old marketing firm Savoir and the new company started by her ex-boss Sylvie.

Emily is seen trying to pull off a classic ‘Emily move’ as she tries to balance two jobs without either of the bosses knowing about it. The trailer shows her personal life too at crossroads with Alfie’s offer of leaving Paris with him and former lover Gabriel back with his ex-girlfriend Camille.

The previous two seasons of Emily in Paris showed the life of Emily, a Chicago-based employee, who gets a transfer to the city of her dreams, Paris. As Emily blends in the culture, her sharpness and zeal help her make headway in the otherwise hostile workplace.

Emily gets romantically involved with her neighbour and chef named Gabriele (played by Lucas Bravo) only to later realise that he is in a relationship with her new friend Camille (played by Camille Razat). Paul Forman plays Nicolas De Leon, the crown prince of his luxurious family business and Melia Kreiling will be seen as Sofia Sideris, a Greek who comes to showcase her work at Camille’s gallery.

The third season of Emily in Paris will comprise of 10 episodes and is directed by Andy Fleming, Erinn Ehrlich, Peter Lauer and Katina Medina Mora. The show brings back its creator Darren Star.

Emily in Paris Season 3 is set to premiere on Netflix on December 21.