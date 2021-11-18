scorecardresearch
Thursday, November 18, 2021
Emily in Paris Season 2 trailer: Netflix’s romantic comedy is back and looks just as vibrant

Emily in Paris Season 2 will premiere on Netflix on December 22.

By: Entertainment Desk | Bengaluru |
November 18, 2021 9:21:56 pm
Emily in Paris posterEmily in Paris Season 2 stars Lily Collins. (Photo: Netflix)

Netflix on Thursday released the trailer for the second season of Emily in Paris. Emily seems to be still struggling with the idiosyncrasies of the high society of Paris. Besides adapting to an extremely sophisticated and fashionable French lifestyle, she is also dealing with the massive guilt of sleeping with her friend’s boyfriend. To complicate things further, she is attracted to more than one person.

The love triangle may put Emily in a difficult corner by the end of the season but the trailer doesn’t have a hint of a drama stemming from heartbreak and regret. All we see is smiling faces, enjoying the best of everything that the city of dreams has to offer. It is safe to assume that this season Emily will eat, love, drink, and shop without any guilt or regret.

You don't have to be an Emily to click pictures at these real locations from 'Emily in Paris'

Watch Emily in Paris Season 2 trailer.

Besides Lily Collins, the series also stars Philippine Leroy Beaulieu, Ashley Park, Lucas Bravo, Camille Razat, Samuel Arnold, Bruno Gouery, and William Abadie, recurring guest star Kate Walsh, and new cast members Lucien Laviscount, Jeremy O. Harris, and Arnaud Binard.

