WandaVision series is set in 1950s: Elizabeth Olsen

Elizabeth Olsen who plays Wanda Maximoff aka Scarlet Witch in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, said the shooting of her Disney series, WandaVision, will commence later this year, and will also feature Paul Bettany's human android, Vision.

Actor Elizabeth Olsen says the upcoming Disney series, WandaVision, might have a 1950s setting.

WandaVision is spawned from the highly successful Marvel Cinematic Universe and will feature Olsen as her character Wanda Maximoff aka Scarlet Witch alongside Paul Bettany’s human android, Vision.

“There’s quite a few other comic books that we’re pulling from and it’s going to be Wanda and the Vision, and I think at the Disney+ launch chat, they showed a photo of us in the ’50s,” Olsen told Variety on the sidelines of Avengers: Endgame premiere.

“Paul and I are really excited. They have a great group of writers. I think it’s going to be a total of six hours,” she added.

The series is being developed by Jac Schaeffer, the screenwriter of Captain Marvel. He is writing, producing, and is the showrunner.

Olsen also told the outlet that the shooting would commence later this year.

