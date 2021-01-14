Elizabeth Olsen on filming in front of live audience in WandaVision: It was nerve-racking

The first episode of MCU’s upcoming TV show WandaVision was shot in front of a live audience in the tradition of classic sitcoms it is inspired by.

WandaVision features Wanda Maximoff and Vision living an idyllic married life in a world that is based on classic sitcoms. It appears to be a fantasy world that has sprung out of Wanda’s reality-manipulation powers as she is still dealing with the grief of Vision’s death.

During WandaVision’s virtual press conference, Elizabeth Olsen, who plays Wanda in the show, confessed that performing in front of a live audience was not something she was used to. She said, “It was the first thing we shot. It was so nerve wracking and there was a lot of adrenaline. There were a lot of quick changes, and it totally confused my brain.”

Also Read | Everything you should know about the Marvel Studios series WandaVision

Olsen added that the idea of not playing to an audience but feeding off them was scary to her. “I was really grateful when we added the fourth wall for our second episode,” she said.

WandaVision premieres with two episodes on January 15 on Disney Plus Hotstar Premium.