Elizabeth Debicki to play Princess Diana in The Crown

Elizabeth Debicki will play Diana in the fifth and sixth seasons of the show. (Photo: Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP, File)

Elizabeth Debicki has boarded the Netflix royal drama The Crown as Princess Diana. She will play Diana in the fifth and sixth seasons of the show.

Debicki is known for her performances in The Tale, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, The Night Manager and Widows. She will play a significant role in Christopher Nolan’s upcoming espionage thriller Tenet.

The official Twitter handle of The Crown confirmed the news. The tweet read, “Elizabeth Debicki will play Princess Diana in the final two seasons of The Crown (Seasons 5 and 6).”

Elizabeth Debicki will play Princess Diana in the final two seasons of The Crown (Seasons 5 and 6). pic.twitter.com/Z3CjHuJ56B — The Crown (@TheCrownNetflix) August 16, 2020

It was accompanied by Elizabeth Debicki’s statement. The statement read, “Princess Diana’s spirit, her words and her actions live in the hearts of so many. It is my true privilege and honour to be joining this masterful series, which has had me absolutely hooked from episode one.”

Also Read | Jonathan Pryce to play Prince Philip in The Crown season 5 and 6

The Crown, which traces the reign of Queen Elizabeth II, casts new actors every two seasons due to chronological progression. Imelda Staunton will play Queen Elizabeth II in the final two seasons, taking over from Olivia Colman, who herself took over from Claire Foy after the first two seasons.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.